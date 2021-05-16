KEYSER, W.Va. — Potomac State lost its series against a tough Delaware Tech in the district title Saturday to come up short of reaching the NJCAA Division II World Series.
The Catamounts fell 3-1 in game one and 7-4 in game two. PSC hit safely more often than the opposition between the two contests, 14-12, but the Region XX champs couldn’t get it done to end the season with a 23-9 record.
In the frustrating opening affair, Potomac State had nine hits but left eight runners on base.
The Hawks scored their three runs on just four hits, with all the production coming in the fifth to break a scoreless tie. Delaware Tech scored its first run on a SAC fly by Paige Lynch, second on an error and third on a single by Kelsey Kormanik.
Potomac State got one back in the sixth on a lead-off homer by Marissa Earle (Petersburg), who batted 2 for 4, yet the Catamounts left two runners on base in each the sixth and seventh frames to drop the opener.
Lauren Smith went the distance to pick up the win, scattering nine hits in seven innings to allow just one run, while striking out four and walking one.
Taylor Townsend was the losing arm after giving up three runs, one earned, on four hits in seven frames with five strikeouts.
Townsend and Skylar Ross (Mountain Ridge) notched two singles each, and Alexis Bailey, Allison Leighty (Allegany) and Haylee Clendenin contributed a base-knock apiece.
Game two was a similarly low-scoring contest, but the Region XIX champion Hawks blew the game open in the sixth.
Kayli Moore started the frame with a solo shot to make it 3-0, and a single, error and hit by pitch loaded the bases with one out. Three straight singles by Jada Courtney, Kaniah James and Logan Walls plated four more runs to put Delaware Tech ahead by seven entering the final inning.
Potomac State didn’t give up. An error and two singles loaded the bags, and Leighty crushed a grand slam to bring the Catamounts within 7-4, but Smith came on in relief and retired the next three hitters to book the Hawks’ tickets to the World Series.
Caitlin Pontak was the winning pitcher after allowing four runs on five hits in six innings, striking out four and walking one. PSC’s Brianne Stocks went the distance to pick up the loss after giving up seven runs on eight hits in six innings.
Townsend registered two hits in two at-bats with a run and a walk. Kaitlynn Rasnake hit a double, and Bailey picked up the Catamounts’ other hit.
PSC was outhit, 8-5, and committed two errors to Delaware Tech’s one.
The Hawks were led offensively by Walls, who went 2 for 4 at the dish with three ribbies. Jakayla Sample led off the bottom of the third with a solo home run.
