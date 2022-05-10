KEYSER, W.Va. — WVU Potomac State College will be seeking to repeat as champions when they begin play in the 2022 NJCAA Division II Region 20 Softball Tournament on Thursday at Anne Arundel Community College.
The No. 1 seed Catamounts will face the No. 4 seeded host Anne Arundel at 2 p.m.
Potomac State will be seeking a sixth Region 20 championship, all in the last seven seasons played. The Catamounts won the tournament in 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018 and 2021. There was no tournament in 2020. Hagerstown Community College won the 2019 title.
The winner of this year’s Region 20 tournament receives a direct bid to the NJCAA DII softball championship, May 24-28 at Choccolocco Park in Oxford, Alabama.
PSC enters the tournament on a 32-game win streak and an overall record of 38-2. Its last loss was a 6-4 result at the hands of Patrick Henry Community College on March 14 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.
The Catamounts’ offense has blistered opponents pitching this year ranking them in the top ten nationally in several offensive categories. They carry a .393 team batting average into the tournament, 10th best in NJCAA DII. Their on-base percentage is .471 (8th ranked), slugging percentage .662 (5th ranked), runs scored are 432 (9th ranked) and runs batted in are 392 (7th ranked).
Maddie Anderson leads the team with a .495 batting average and 45 RBI. She also carries a .595 OBP and .889 slugging percentage to go with her eight home runs.
Joining Anderson with batting averages of .400 or above are Jenna Burkhamer (.465), Madison Whetzel (.455), Simone Blanks (.452), Alexis Bailey (.440), Skylar Ross (.427) and Mia Kincaid (.400).
Blanks and Bailey share the team lead with 10 home runs each.
Brianne Stocks has pitched in dominating fashion to lead Potomac State. The sophomore right-hander closed the regular season with an 18-0 record and a 1.55 ERA. She has recorded 137 strikeouts over 103.2 innings.
Stocks’ teammate, Taylor Townsend, has been every bit as effective in the circle for PSC. She enters post-season play with a 17-1 record, 2.48 ERA and 100 strikeouts of her own.
