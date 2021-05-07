HAGERSTOWN — Top-seeded WVU Potomac State fell in its first Region XX tournament game against No. 4 seed Harford, 12-7, at Municipal Stadium on Friday.
The Catamounts (34-7) came in as the No. 1 seed by virtue of a doubleheader sweep over the Fighting Owls (26-9-1) during the regular season and a split with No. 2 seed Hagerstown (40-11).
Potomac State showed why early, opening to a 2-1 lead after a Graham Brown sacrifice fly and a Caleb Taylor RBI single in the third. That’s when the Fighting Owls got to Catamounts ace Brandon Schaeffer.
The sophomore came in a perfect 7-0 on the season, allowing just two earned runs in 44 innings for a 0.41 ERA, but Harford chased the left-hander in the fourth plating two runs for a 3-2 lead — an edge it wouldn’t relinquish.
Harford tallied three more runs in the fifth and tacked on three more in both the seventh and eighth off the Catamounts’ bullpen to secure the tournament-opening victory.
Schaeffer was handed the loss after giving up three runs on five hits in 3 2/3 innings, walking one and striking out four. Harford reliever Nick Hohenstein was the winning arm allowing one run in 2 2/3 innings in relief of starter Nick Collier.
Harford’s Andrew Sicinski went 3 for 4 with four RBIs. His two-RBI single with two outs in the eighth turned out to be crucial, negating the Catamounts’ ninth-inning rally when they scored twice.
Fighting Owl Joe Quelch belted a first-inning homer in the first at-bat of the game. Braydon Parr went 2 for 4 with two RBIs, four runs and three stolen bases, and Blake Mayberry slashed 1 for 3, scoring three times.
Two Potomac State hitters at the bottom of the order tallied three hits. Dakota Miller went 3 for 5 with an RBI out of the seven hole and Jack Hoeymans went 3 for 4 with a run and an RBI out of the nine spot.
Dale Houser, Devon Neal, Zack Whitacre and Taylor all tallied a hit each in defeat.
Potomac State scored its seven runs on 10 hits and committed three errors. Harford plated 12 on 12 hits, committing one error.
The Catamounts are back today against No. 2 Hagerstown at 10 a.m. in an elimination game. The Hawks fell to No. 3 seed Monroe, 16-3, on Friday.
The winner faces the loser of Harford and Monroe at 4 p.m. today for a spot in the championship game on Sunday at 11 a.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.