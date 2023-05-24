SPARTANBURG, S.C. — WVU Potomac State College forced extra innings, but came up short in a 6-5 eight-inning loss in its opening game of the NJCAA Division II World Series against Jones College on Tuesday.
The Catamounts (43-4) hit three home runs, scoring all five runs off of homers.
Alexis Bailey started the scoring with a three-run home run in the first inning to put Potomac State up 3-0.
Nia Luckett singled to put the Bobcats (47-8) on the board in the second inning.
Aaliyah Dixon singled in the fourth inning, driving in a pair of runs to tie the game at 3.
Dixon stole third and scored after a throwing error by the catcher to give Jones College a 4-3 lead.
Kathryn Smith singled to left to make it 5-3.
The long ball continued to carry the Catamounts’ offense. Grace Walsh hit a solo homer in the fifth and Keyser graduate Alexa Shoemaker went deep to left center in the seventh.
Shoemaker’s homer tied the game at 5 and forced extra innings.
Carly Lewis singled in the eighth inning to give the Bobcats a 6-5 lead.
Abby Peace went 7 1/3 innings for Potomac State, allowing 14 hits, five earned runs and four walks with eight strikeouts.
Bailey led the Catamounts with three hits including a home run and three RBI. Shoemaker had two hits with a home run while Walsh’s lone hit was a homer.
Hanna Zeitz started for Jones College and went 1 2/3 innings, allowing two hits, three runs and three walks with a strikeout.
Luckett went 6 2/3 innings, allowing four hits, two runs and one walk with 13 strikeouts.
Five Bobcats had multiple hits, led by Lauren Lindsey’s three hits.
Potomac State plays Jackson College in a double elimination game on Wednesday at noon.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.