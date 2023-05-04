If You Go All games are at Golden Park, WVU Potomac State, in Keyser, W.Va. Friday’s Schedule Game 1 — No. 3 Potomac State vs. No. 2 Monroe College, 12 p.m. Game 2 — No. 4 Hagerstown vs. No. 1 Harford, 3:30 p.m. Saturday’s Schedule Game 3 — Game 1 loser vs. Game 2 loser, 10 a.m. Game 4 — Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner, 1 p.m. Game 5 — Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 loser, 4 p.m. Sunday’s Schedule Game 6 — Game 4 winner vs Game 5 winner, 11 a.m. Game 7 — If necessary, 3 p.m.
KEYSER, W.Va. — WVU Potomac State will play host to the NJCAA Region 20 Division I baseball tournament this weekend at Golden Park.
The Catamounts will be hosting Harford Community College, Monroe College and Hagerstown Community College in a four-team, double elimination tournament. The four teams will be battling for two spots in the NJCAA District Tournament and a chance to earn a trip to the NJCAA World Series in Colorado.
Potomac State is the No. 3 seed and will play No. 2 Monroe in the opener today at noon. Harford, the top seed, will face No. 4 Hagerstown at 3 p.m.
The losers of both games will meet Saturday morning at 10 a.m. in a win-or-go home game and the winners will face off at 1 p.m.
The winner of Game 3 and the loser of Game 4 will play at 4 p.m. for a chance to move on and play for the Region Championship on Sunday.
Winners of Games 4 and 5 will face off at 11 a.m. on Sunday and, if necessary, a final game will be played at 3 p.m.
Catamounts vs Harford, Monroe, Hagerstown
Potomac State wasn’t successful against Harford or Monroe this season, losing 8-4 and 7-6 to the Fighting Owls and 7-1 and 4-2 to the Mustangs. The Catamounts got two much-needed wins against Hagerstown toward the end of the season, sweeping the series 4-2 and 12-8.
Coach Doug Little’s Catamounts enter the tournament at 28-14 and 2-4 in Region 20.
They currently have a batting average of .293 as a unit and a slugging percentage at .448. The Catamounts have several players batting above .300 — Dakota Miller (.306), Nik Rubendall (.331), Jimmy Sadler (.338) and Morgan Little (.341).
Miller has nine doubles, six triples, 10 home runs and 41 RBIs. Rubendall has nine doubles, a triple, four home runs and 35 RBIs. Sadler has eight doubles, four triples, three home runs and 45 RBIs and Little has nine doubles, a triple, five home runs and 30 RBIs.
On the mound, Potomac State has several strong arms with Jake Arnold and Tyler Henshaw leading the way. They have combined for 88 strikeouts. Arnold has a 4.04 ERA and Henshaw’s is 4.93 ERA. Alexander Meckley and Ben McDougal are also very strong pitchers. Meckley has 59 strikeouts and a 2.94 ERA, while McDougal currently has a 7-0 record with 49 strikeouts and a 1.93 ERA.
