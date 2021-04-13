CEDAR RAPIDS, IA — WVU Potomac State College fell in straight sets to Grand Rapids Community College in the consolation round of the NJCAA Division II National Volleyball Championship Wednesday afternoon.
The Catamounts battled through the first set, losing 25-20 before Grand Rapids began to take control in the final two sets, 25-10 and 25-11.
The Raiders were led by Kylie Oberlin’s 14 kills and Kailey Carmean had 29 aces. Three players had six to eight digs.
Potomac State’s Alyazia Ward had four kills, Chloe Puffinberger scored 12 aces and Lauren Whiteman had 13 digs.
The Catamounts finished its season 14-5.
On Tuesday, top-seeded Illinois Central showed why it was chosen as the top team in the tournament with a convincing 3-0 victory over the Catamounts.
Game scores were 25-5, 25-11 and 25-14.
The victory snapped Potomac State’s 10-game win streak.
Kylie McGuire led the Catamounts with seven kills, Macie Miller had five and Ward two. Puffinberger had 14 assists and Whiteman nine digs.
The Cougars’ Hannah Alvey had 18 kills, Courtney Heffren had 11 kills and nine digs and Paige Sauder piled up 31 assists in the match against Potomac.
Illinois Central later defeated No. 8 Gulf Coast State in four sets (25-19, 26-24, 18-25, 26-24) to advance to Wednesday night’s final four.
