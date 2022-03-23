KEYSER, W.Va. — For the second straight game WVU Potomac State, rallied in the late innings to pick up a win. On Tuesday afternoon, the Catamounts scored three runs in the bottom of the eighth to pull off a 9-8 win over Seton Hill.
Trailing 8-6 heading into the eighth, Brady Whitacre led off the frame with a walk — he was replaced by pinch runner Gage Bibey. Josh Hoffman and Dakota Miller drew back-to-back one-out walks. Anthony Swenda then delivered a deep fly ball that was caught at the fence to score Bibey and make it a one-run game.
Caleb Taylor then drilled a single to score Hoffman and the tie before Clay Maholic put the Catamounts in front with a single to score Miller and give Potomac State the lead for good.
The hit was Maholic’s third of the game as he drove in two runs.
PSC got a pair of hits each from Swenda, Taylor, Miller and Morgan Little.
Dalton Benson wrapped up the final inning with a pair of strikeouts on the mound for his third save of the season. He followed the efforts of starter Rob Kelley and relivers Tyler Henshaw and Owen Keim, the latter of which picked up the win.
Kelley struck out six in 3 2/3 innings, while Henshaw and Keim struck out four and three, respectively.
Maholic opened the scoring for the Catamounts with a single in the first that was followed by a two-run double from Little.
Bryce Turner drove in a single run in the fourth with a groundout and added a single in the sixth for his second RBI.
Potomac State (9-8) will remain at home this weekend with a slight schedule change as PSC will host Mercer Community College for a four-game series, with Friday and Saturday twinbills scheduled for 1 p.m. and 11 a.m., respectively.
