Weather Alert

...ELEVATED FIRE DANGER THURSDAY ACROSS MARYLAND AND EASTERN WEST VIRGINIA PANHANDLE... West to southwest winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, relative humidity values between 20 to 25 percent, and dry fuels will produce an elevated risk for wildfires across Maryland and the eastern West Virginia panhandle on Thursday. Outdoor burning is strongly discouraged. Please refer to your local burn permitting authority on whether you can burn. Be sure to properly dispose of cigarette buds and other items that could easily ignite dry grass.