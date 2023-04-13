CUMBERLAND — The last time Allegany College and WVU Potomac State College played, the Trojans (21-14) overcame a five-run deficit in the ninth inning to win 9-8.
Wednesday afternoon’s game wasn’t as dramatic, but it was still competitive throughout as the Catamounts (16-10) rallied to win 6-5 at The Rock.
“It was a good game, both teams played very well,” Potomac State head coach Doug Little said. “That’s two really good junior college teams going at each other. Both teams battled, we were fortunate this time to get them.”
Allegany trailed late, but was unable to replicate its ninth-inning magic from the first meeting on March 29.
“It was a great baseball game on both sides,” Allegany head coach Mason Heyne said. “Anytime we can play with them is always a plus for us.”
In the second inning, hits by Julian Jennings and Greg Borges and a hit batter loaded the bases with no outs for the Trojans.
A second hit batter scored the first run of the game. A sacrifice fly RBI from Daniel Burns that gave Allegany a 2-0 lead.
“It’s really good, especially when our pitcher throws a lot of strikes,” Heyne said. “It’s always good to go up early. That’s something we’ve struggled with all year, not knocking in guys on base. The fact we could get a couple there was big for us.”
After opening the top of the third with two outs, Potomac State put two runners on. A two-run double by Dakota Miller to right tied the game.
“That was huge, that was a big answer,” Little said. “You don’t wanna get too far behind those guys. Our hitters did a really good job of answering.”
Nik Rubendall singled to left center to give the Catamounts a 3-2 lead.
Dylan Jones responded in the fourth with a shot to left field. It went over the scoreboard for a solo home run to tie it at 3.
The next inning, the Trojans retook the lead on a two-run homer from Borges. It sailed over the trees in left field.
“Greg’s been barreling a lot of balls lately,” Heyne said. “Hitting right at guys so it’s good to see him come through. Same with Dylan, starting to get him feeling right at the plate. I was happy for those guys.”
With two outs in the seventh, a ground ball scored a run for Potomac State. Rubendall went deep on the next at-bat to left, just clearing the fence for a two-run home run.
“If it’s a heavyweight fight, that’s one of those punches that delivers a knockout punch,” Little said. “We needed that, that was huge in that situation.”
Both teams kept themselves in the game with defense. Potomac State was shut out in seven of the nine innings while Allegany was shut out in six.
“We’ve been struggling with defense the past couple of weeks,” Heyne said. “Today it seemed like everyone was locked in. Everyone gets up for these games, when we play a team like Pot State they raise their level to who we’re playing.”
Diego Barrett went five innings for the Catamounts, allowing five hits, five runs and three walks with three strikeouts.
Ben McDougal earned the win in four innings, allowing two hits and one walk with five strikeouts.
“Ben did a great job at competing,” Little said. “He’s on short rest, he came in and did a good job of throwing strikes and commanding his pitches. We were able to make plays behind him.”
Cole and Rubendall each had two hits, Rubendall also had three RBIs.
“We’re really counting on them this year,” Little said. “They’re gonna be cornerstones for us next year. Those two guys, they spend all their time hitting. It was good to see guys who work hard on their hitting have days like today.”
JR Luttrell went six innings for the Trojans, allowing three hits, four runs and five walks with six strikeouts.
“JR did a great job,” Heyne said. “Really pitched his butt off. He gave us a chance, that’s what we were telling him. We were trying to get three innings out of him, but the way he was pitching we’re gonna go till the pitch count. He did a great job, kept us in the game.”
Logan Hokuf, John Dhima and Noah Williamson each pitched one inning. Hokuf took the loss allowing two hits and two runs with two strikeouts.
Jones went 3 for 4 with a double, home run and an RBI. Christian Toledo finished with two hits.
“Dylan had a great day,” Heyne said. “It’s good to see him getting back on track. He’s been struggling of late, good to see him find it. Hopefully, he can ride out the rest of the year.”
Allegany heads to the Hot Stove Complex on Thursday to play Christendom at 6 p.m. Potomac State hosts Monroe, New York, for a doubleheader on Friday starting at 1 p.m.
“Monroe’s very good,” Little said. “They swing the bats, they’ve got good arms. We’ll have our hands full, we look forward to the challenge.”
