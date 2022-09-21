HAGERSTOWN — Rashid Nacif and Grant Dadisman each scored two goals, leading Potomac State over host Hagerstown 4-0 on Tuesday.
The Catamounts (6-1, 4-0 NJCAA Region XX) combined for 21 shots. The Hawks (1-5, 0-3 NJCAA Region XX) were held to only one shot. Potomac State also finished with a 5-1 edge in corner kicks.
Dadisman scored less than two minutes into the game, he found the back of the net at the 1:40 mark off an assist from Amari Headley. That was the only goal scored by either team in the first half.
Dadisman scored his second goal at the 52:22 mark in the second half off a Jacob Ritchie assist. It was the first of three goals the Catamounts would score in the half.
At the 64:35 mark, Nacif scored unassisted and scored again less than two minutes later. He scored again at the 66:22 mark off of Ritchie’s second assist of the game.
Nicholas Profilio started in goal for Hagerstown. He faced 10 shots on goal and made six saves. Eathan Ashenfelter did not face any shots on goal and did not record a save for Potomac State.
Up next for the Catamounts is a trip to Catonsville to face CCBC Catonsville on Thursday at 5 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.