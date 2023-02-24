KEYSER, W.Va. — WVU Potomac State College, fresh off a historic season where it advanced to its first NJCAA Division II World Series, opens its 2023 season on Saturday.
The Catamounts face Surry at 10 a.m. as part of the Patrick & Henry Invitational in Martinsville, Virginia. They take on host Patrick & Henry in the 2:30 p.m. game.
Potomac State’s home opener is Sunday, March 5, with a doubleheader against Corning beginning at noon.
The Catamounts — led by third-year head coach Craig Rotruck (64-13 record) — return several key players from last year’s 41-4 team.
Infielder Alexis Bailey is a two-time All-Region 20 All-Tournament team and second-team All-Region 20 selection. She has a career .455 batting average with 14 home runs and 71 RBI.
Bailey is the last 2020 high school graduate to take advantage of the additional year of eligibility granted by the NJCAA in the 2020-21 school year.
Outfielder Simone Blanks was also an All-Region 20 All-Tournament team and second-team All-Region 20 selection last year. She has a career .415 batting average with 11 home runs, 38 RBI and 15 stolen bases.
Infielder Mia Kincaid was a honorable mention All-Region 20 in 2022 and 2021-22 Academic All-American. Her batting average is .378 with seven home runs and 37 RBI.
Outfielder Grace Walsh carries a .368 batting average with four doubles, six triples, 19 walks and 13 stolen bases.
Pitcher and outfielder Jenna Burkhamer has a .455 batting average and a 1.27 ERA with 11 strikeouts in five appearances.
Kasey Pope was also an Academic All-American in 2021-22 and has a .286 average.
The Catamounts add eight freshmen to this team.
There are two local players joining in infielder Alexa Shoemaker who played at Keyser and outfielder Courtney Adams from Bishop Walsh. Both were All-Area first-team selections a year ago.
Outfielder and pitcher Katelin Secrist comes from Chambersburg (Pa.) High. Outfielder and pitcher Riley Schulze joins from Century High.
Catcher and infielder Ashley Joll is from Belle Vernon (Pa.) High. Catcher Heather Williams played at Rappahannock (Va.) County High.
Outfielder Meghan Harris is from Sherando (Va.) High and pitcher and infielder Abby Peace is from Clarke County (Va.) High.
