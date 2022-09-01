KEYSER, W.Va. — WVU Potomac State softball, which finished 41-4 and advanced to the NJCAA World Series a season ago, has announced its fall schedule and incoming freshmen.
The Catamounts will open the fall with an intrasquad scrimmage on Sept. 10 at 1 p.m. Notable fall games include Alderson Broaddus on Sept. 17 (home), Allegany College on Sept. 18 (away), Frostburg State on Oct. 7 (away), Marshall University on Oct. 9 (away) and Allegany College on Oct. 16 (home). A homecoming intrasquad scrimmage will be held on Oct. 15 at 11 a.m.
Potomac State lost nine players from its Region 20 championship-winning squad, including All-Region 20 performers in shortstop Madi Anderson, pitcher Taylor Townsend and third baseman Josie Deneen. Catchers Skylar Ross and Camryn Blacka, outfielder Aurora Slusher, pitcher Maddy Whetzel, infielder Emma Turner and outfielder Allison Dean also graduated.
The Catamounts also return several All-Conference standouts: first baseman Alexis Bailey, left fielder Simone Blanks, pitcher/third baseman Brianne Stocks and second baseman/shortstop Mia Kincaid. Catcher/outfielder Grace Walsh, pitcher/outfielder Jenna Burkhammer and infielder Kasey Pope are also back for their sophomore seasons.
Fans will see Potomac State’s eight-player freshman class this fall, headlined by local standouts infielder Alexa Shoemaker (Keyser) and infielder/outfielder Courtney Adams (Bishop Walsh). Both were selected to the All-Area first team by a vote of local coaches.
The rest of PSC’s incoming class includes outfielder Meghan Harris (Sherando), catcher/infielder Ashely Joll (Belle Vernon), pitcher/infielder Abby Peace (Clark County), outfielder/pitcher Riley Schulze (Century), outfielder/pitcher Katelin Secrist (Chambersburg) and catcher Heather Williams (Rappahannock County).
