KEYSER, W.Va. — WVU Potomac State rode hot bats in a sweep over visiting Cecil College Sunday afternoon at Golden Park.
The Catamounts (34-6), now riding a 10-game win streak going into today’s road noon doubleheader at Garrett College, totaled 28 hits and 28 RBIs in defeating Cecil 12-8 and 17-5 in six innings. Potomac State had 14 hits in both games and 16 RBIs in the second.
In the opener, the Catamounts built a 9-0 lead behind a first inning grand slam by Dale Houser and then withstood a Seahawks’ comeback as they scored eight runs in the fourth through sixth innings.
Potomac State scored two runs in the bottom of the sixth to increase its lead to four.
Caleb Taylor also homered, Houser finished with five RBIs, Graham Brown had three RBIs and Taylor two.
Juan Carlos Vidal Perez and Brandon Snyder homered for Cecil. Vidal Perez finished with three RBIs, Dante DiSabatino and Snyder had two.
In the second game, Brown drove in four runs with a three-run home run, an RBI triple and he had a double. Zack Whitacre went 3 for 5 with a fifth-inning home run.
Taylor, Devon Neal and Wil Schoonover all doubled.
Patrick O’Brien homered for Cecil (8-33), who finished with eight hits.
On Saturday afternoon, Brandon Schaeffer remained undefeated with a complete-game four-hitter in the opener and four Catamounts homered in the second game — including a grand slam by Dakota Miller — as WVU Potomac State swept host CCBC Catonsville.
The Catamounts totaled 14 hits in the 12-1 opening-game victory led by Miller’s three hits in four at-bats and Dylan Perry’s three-run home run in the sixth inning.
Schaeffer faced 21 batters, striking out 10 without any walks.
Whitacre, Brown and Taylor all had two hits with Whitacre, Brown and Josh Hoffman having a double each.
Dwayne Thomas homered in the second inning that gave Catonsville a short-lived 1-0 lead as the Catamounts answered with two runs in the top of the third on RBI sacrifice flies by Hoffman and Neal.
Along with Miller, whose slam came in the six-run second inning, Whitacre, Brown and Neal all had solo home runs in Potomac State’s five-inning, 13-hit 14-4 victory in the second game.
Miller finished with five RBIs, Whitacre and Neal had two and four Catamounts each had one.
Jared Adams started and finished, striking out eight without any walks to pick up his second win of the season.
Catonsville (18-14) had seven hits led by Aronne Dutton’s two and Sam Rodriguez’s triple.
Allegany College splits pair at Southern Maryland
LA PLATA — Robert Fernandez’s sixth-inning solo home run and Gage Shaffer’s seventh-inning RBI lifted Allegany to a 7-5 first game victory in a doubleheader split Saturday afternoon at the College of Southern Maryland.
The Hawks (13-19) won the second game 4-1.
In the opener, the Trojans scored five third-inning runs to wipe out Southern Maryland’s four-run first and take a 5-4 lead. The Trojans scored on four RBIs and an unearned run. Shaffer’s solo home run gave ACM the lead.
After Southern Maryland tied it with a run in the fourth, Fernandez’s sixth-inning homer gave the Trojans the lead for good.
The Trojans (23-19) outhit the Hawks 9-4 as Brendan Brady had two hits along with Fernandez and Shaffer. Ethan Huffman got the win. Justin Aponte had two of the Hawks’ four hits.
In the second game, the Hawks’ Eli Wilhelm homered and Aponte, Eathan Zorbaugh and Mason Stine all had RBIs in the 4-1 victory.
Fernandez had an RBI double in the fourth inning for the Trojans.
Southern Maryland’s Dylan Bell went the distance for the win, giving up five hits, striking out five with five walks.
Jeff Luttrell took the loss for ACM striking out three but giving up seven of the Hawks’ eight hits in 3 1/3 innings.
On Friday, Jason Altuve belted a three-run home run in the fifth inning for the only highlight in a dominating loss to Monroe College of New Rochelle, New York.
The Mustangs continued their offensive explosiveness with 31 runs off of 24 hits while pitchers Olvis Genao and Carlos Molleja combined on a four strikeout two-hitter.
Salix Felix and John Torres both had two homer games as Monroe (30-5-1) finished with seven overall. Felix had four hits in five at-bats and finished with nine RBIs. Torres had five RBIs and three had three each.
Beginning Wednesday, Monroe scored 21 and 24 runs in a sweep at Garrett College and had 15 in a one-run loss at WVU Potomac State on Friday.
Chase Hudson had the Trojans other hit and he stole a base.
Allegany waits to see when and who it will play in this week’s Region XX Tournament.
