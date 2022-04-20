WYE MILLS — WVU Potomac State swept Chesapeake, 5-3 and 8-1, on Wednesday, upping its win streak to 22 games.
Potomac State (28-2) took the first game behind another gem by Brianne Stocks in the circle. Stocks allowed three runs on seven hits in seven complete to up her record to 13-0 on the season.
Potomac State plated three runs in the third, which proved to be the difference. Stocks went 3 for 3 with an RBI, two runs and a double. Skylar Ross (Mountain Ridge) doubled and drove in two runs, and Josie Deneen (Hyndman) hit safely twice.
Shyra Jones hit a solo home run for Chesapeake.
In the second game, Potomac State hit a pair of home runs to slug past Chesapeake, 8-1. Deneen hit a grand slam during a six-run second inning, and Taylor Townsend (Pendleton County) added a two-run shot later in the inning.
Townsend allowed one run on six hits in five innings pitched with five Ks and three walks to earn the win in the circle. Olivia Wheel took the loss for Chesapeake.
Potomac State is at Penn State Mont Alto for a doubleheader on Saturday beginning at 1 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.