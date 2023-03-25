KEYSER, W.Va. — Potomac State swept Garrett College in dominant fashion during Thursday’s doubleheader at Golden Park.
The Catamounts (9-5) won the first game 18-0 in five innings and took the second 13-6 in seven innings.
The third inning was the difference in both games. Potomac State scored 11 runs in the first game and eight in the second.
In the opener, the Catamounts led 3-0 after two innings. Ten of their 11 runs came off of hits.
Zach Brennan hit a two-run home run and Morgan Little had an RBI double and RBI single in the inning.
Nik Rubendall and Frankfort High graduate Brady Whitacre each hit RBI singles.
Whitacre was the Potomac Valley Conference Player of the Year in 2021.
In the second game, the Lakers (7-12) scored three runs in the fourth inning. Hampshire High grad Grant Landis hit an RBI triple to left field. Nathaniel Junkins and Kody Fedkow hit RBI singles.
Junkins added an RBI double in the sixth and earned another RBI in the seventh on a groundout.
Chance Satcho hit an RBI triple in the sixth for one of Potomac State’s two runs in the inning.
Tyler Henshaw started for the Catamounts and went four innings. He allowed five hits, three runs and one walk with four strikeouts.
Little went 3 for 3 with 5 RBIs. Brennan, Rubendall and Cam Cole each had two hits. Potomac State combined for 14 hits while Garrett finished with six.
Tyler Berger started for the Lakers and went two innings. He allowed 10 hits, eight runs and a walk with one strikeout.
Chance Ritchey and Junkins each had two hits for Garrett.
Up 4-0 after two innings in game one, the Catamounts pulled away in the third inning.
Jimmy Sadler and Brennan each hit three-run doubles in the inning. Satcho and Noah Farrar each had RBI singles with Farrar’s base hit driving in two runs.
Diego Barrett added a bases clearing single in the fourth.
Rubendall opened the bottom of the first with a two-run homer.
Alexander Meckley pitched a complete game for the Catamounts, allowing three hits and two walks with no runs and eight strikeouts.
Satcho and Barrett each had three hits. Sadler, Rubendall, Brennan and Whitacre each had two.
Luis Rodriguez led Garrett, going 2 for 3.
Coleman Bullard started for the Lakers and pitched 1 1/3 innings. He allowed five hits, four runs, three walks with a strikeout.
The Catamounts combined for 18 hits while the Lakers were limited to three.
On Saturday, Potomac State is at Shenandoah for a doubleheader starting at 1 p.m. while Garrett hosts Montgomery for a twinbill beginning at noon.
