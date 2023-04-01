KEYSER, W.Va. — WVU Potomac State College swept Hagerstown in convincing fashion on Friday afternoon, winning game one 15-0 in five innings and taking game two 9-3 in seven innings.
The Catamounts (18-2, 6-0 NJCAA Region 20) combined for 26 hits in both games, surpassing double digit hits in each game.
“In the first game, we had a pretty dominating performance by our pitcher,” Potomac State head coach Craig Rotruck said. “We came out and swung the bats in the first game pretty good. We got some runs and did a nice job there.”
The Hawks (3-5, 3-5 Region 20) made the second game competitive early, but they were unable to hold on midway through.
In the opener, Abby Peace threw a five-inning no-hitter. She struck out 12 and walked one in the second inning.
“She throws the ball pretty good,” Rotruck said. “She throws the ball good and hard. She’s got a lot of movement to her balls so she’s very tough to hit. When she gets on top of hitters, she’s tough to hit. That’s what she did today, so we’re very pleased.”
Potomac State took a 4-0 lead in the first inning. Three runs came on an Alexis Bailey home run to deep center.
“Anytime we get out there and we have Abby Peace, if we can get her some runs we feel very comfortable,” Rotruck said. “That’s exactly what Alexis did. She came in and got a good ball in the air and hit it really hard.”
Bailey doubled in the second inning for an RBI and Peace hit a two-run shot to deep left to extend the Catamounts lead to 7-0.
The third inning is where Potomac State pulled away for good, scoring seven runs. Heather Williams hit a solo shot to left. Keyser High grad Alexa Shoemaker and Peace hit RBI singles and Simone Blanks hit an RBI double.
At Keyser, Shoemaker set several career records including batting average (.561), home runs (31), RBIs (144) and runs scored (143).
“We knew we could maybe run a little bit,” Rotruck said. “We got a couple balls in the gap so we put it all together.”
The Catamounts added two runs on a bases-loaded walk and a fielder’s choice.
Shoemaker went deep in the fourth to center to make it 15-0.
Shoemaker and Peace each went 4 for 4, combining for five RBIs.
“Whenever those girls sit back and wait on the ball, they do a pretty good job,” Rotruck said. “They take a good cut and hit the ball hard. When you hit the ball hard, good things can happen. Very pleased with their offensive performance.”
Adrianna Beeler started for the Hawks and went 1 1/3 innings. She allowed seven hits, six earned runs and one walk with a strikeout.
Peyton Sheffler went 2 2/3 innings allowing eight hits, eight runs, and three walks. Each pitcher gave up two home runs.
Hagerstown only put three balls in play, all resulting in routine outs.
In the seconde game, the Hawks loaded the bases in the first inning with one out. They scored on a fielder’s choice to take a 1-0 lead.
“They came in there and swung the bat a little bit,” Rotruck said. “Jenna (Burkhamer) got a couple balls up that they hit. They’re a pretty decent team, so we gotta be able to battle back from that.”
After a scoreless second inning, Potomac State scored six runs in the third.
After the Catamounts scored on a sacrifice fly RBI, Grace Walsh went deep to left. It was a two-run shot to give Potomac State a 3-1 lead.
“After seeing their pitcher four or five times, they started barreling some balls up,” Rotruck said. “They made some really solid contact. Whenever we do that, they hit the ball hard and good results happen.”
The Catamounts put two runners on and Burkhamer singled for an RBI.
Ashley Joll hit an RBI single and Blanks had an RBI double to make it 6-1.
In the fifth, Hagerstown again loaded the bases with no outs. A double by Bailey Wilson brought two runs home and cut PSC’s lead to 6-3.
“They were coming back, seeing Jenna for the second or third time,” Rotruck said. “They were getting a good look at her. That’s why we have to start mixing up some things. Give credit to Jenna, she battled through it.”
Joll responded in the bottom of the fifth. She sent a ball deep to center field that an outfielder made a play on. It appeared the catch was made, however, the umpire said she dropped it and it went over the fence for a home run.
It was a two-run homer by Joll to extend the Catamounts lead to 8-3.
The next inning, Shoemaker went deep to left on the first pitch to give Potomac State a six-run lead.
“Alexa’s been barreling balls up all year long,” Rotruck said. “She’s hitting over .500 for us, she’s one of the top players in the country. She came in, did a nice job. That gets us one of those runs right back.”
Burkhamer started for Potomac State and went six innings. She allowed seven hits, three runs and one walk with four strikeouts. Riley Schulze retired the side in order in the seventh.
“That wasn’t her best outing, but she threw well enough to win,” Rotruck said of Buckhamer. “I’ve seen her throw with some pop on it. But she kept us in the game, that’s what she does.”
Shoemaker went 3 for 4 with an RBI. Joll, Blanks and Katelin Secrist each had two hits. Joll had three RBIs while Blanks had one with a double.
Sheffler pitched six innings, allowing 11 hits, eight earned runs and one walk with three strikeouts.
Wilson and Peyton Kendall each had two hits for the Hawks.
The Catamounts travel to play Anne Arundel on Sunday in a doubleheader starting at 1 p.m.
“Anne Arundel’s a very good team,” Rotruck said. “They’ve been playing very well. They’ve got some pretty good pitching. It’s two big conference games, we need those to be where we want to be.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.