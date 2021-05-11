KEYSER, W.Va. — WVU Potomac State put on a clinic against Hagerstown on Tuesday.
The Catamounts didn’t crush an abundance of home runs and they didn’t overmatch the Hawks with superior size or talent. Potomac State was just the better team in all three phases.
With a dominant effort in the circle by Taylor Townsend, several clutch defensive plays and an offense that sprayed 11 hits, PSC led wire-to-wire to rout Hagerstown, 10-1, and win the Region XX Division II title.
“We knew coming in that we had to strike early and we did,” Catamounts head coach Craig Rotruck said. “Got a good performance out of Taylor throwing a lot of first-pitch strikes, getting ahead of the count.
“Overall, I’m pretty pleased with the good performance that we got from everyone.”
Potomac State (23-7) scored at least one run in each of the first five innings, yet that production proved to be far more than Townsend needed to get the job done.
The right-hander allowed just one run on four hits in six innings while striking out four. Townsend did get herself in some trouble issuing four free passes, but she navigated the pressure well and received help from her defense to earn her 12th win of the year.
“Sometimes she’s her own worst enemy out there,” Rotruck said. “Doesn’t throw a lot of strikes and the next thing you know you’ve got two runners on. She did a pretty good job today of controlling them, and when she was in trouble we made a play behind her.”
One of those moments of nifty glove-work occurred with one out during the fourth inning, after Hagerstown loaded the bases with three straight hits.
Townsend got Olivia Hersh to hit a hard grounder to Marissa Earle (Petersburg) at short, who stepped on second base and fired the ball to first for an inning-ending 6-3 double play to maintain what was then a 4-1 edge in favor of PSC.
“They work on that a lot in practice,” Rotruck said. “Our practices are pretty intense so we’re ready for game situations.”
The Catamounts rode the momentum to three runs in the bottom half to blow the game open, and they plated three more in the fifth.
Pitching for the championship, reliever Brianne Stocks tossed a scoreless seventh. Fittingly, Katlynn Rasnake made the final out on a jumping over-the-shoulder grab just in front of the left-field wall. Aurora Slusher made a similar grab in right field the inning prior.
The Catamounts were no slouches at the plate either. Alexis Bailey led the squad in hits with a 3 for 4 performance, adding two RBIs and two runs. Earle and Lexie Strawderman (East Hardy) both finished with lines of 2 for 3 with two runs and a ribbie.
Townsend helped her own cause with a double and two RBIs, and Stocks was 1 for 2 with two walks, two runs and an RBI.
From top to bottom, nearly everyone in Potomac State’s lineup contributed to the cause. Seven of its nine hitters recorded a base-knock in the victory.
“We sometimes get out in front and hit a lot of balls off the end of the bat,” Rotruck said. “We hit a couple balls off their pitcher. We tried to hit the ball up the middle, and today we had some pretty good success.”
Hagerstown starter Haylee White picked up the loss after being battered by PSC, literally. She was struck in the ankle with a hard line drive during the third inning. White stayed in, and the final out of the frame was recorded after a hard-hit grounder ricocheted off her leg again.
When Potomac State wasn’t hitting the right-hander, it was putting the ball where fielders weren’t. White surrendered seven runs, six earned, on eight hits and two walks in three innings.
Jordyn Brown was solid out of the pen, allowing three unearned runs in three innings.
Five Hawks combined for their five hits in defeat.
Following a perfect 3-0 mark in the Region XX playoffs, Potomac State turns to a three-game series with Region XIX champion Delaware Tech (16-4) at home in districts next week. The winner moves on the the NJCAA Division II World Series.
“We’re gonna have to play really well, because Delaware Tech is a really good ball club,” Rotruck said. “They have a couple good pitchers and really swing the bat well.”
