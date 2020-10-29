Cross country returning to Potomac State
KEYSER, W.Va. — The WVU Potomac State College athletic department will add men’s and women’s cross country as NJCAA sanctioned athletic options for the 2021-2022 academic year. This will mark a rebirth of the programs that existed at Potomac State for five seasons before being discontinued following the 2018 season.
A brief outline of the plan for resurrecting the cross-country programs begins with naming the new head coach no later than January 2021. Athlete recruitment during the spring semester will be the number one objective. The goal is to begin competition in the Fall ‘21 semester with seven or eight regular season meets plus the Regional and National meets.
According to PSC Athletic Director Ray Kiddy, this is an opportune time to resurrect the running programs. “Cross country remains a strong athletic option in our region among high school and college age athletes and it is very healthy nationally within the NJCAA.” Kiddy continued, “This is a viable route to expand and provide competitive opportunities at Potomac State for more student athletes.”
The decision to add cross country to the athletic programs at Potomac State parallels the decision to discontinue the women’s lacrosse program. Recruiting challenges and declining NJCAA competitors are cited as a few of the key factors in the driving the discontinuation decision.
Major college bowl season set to kick off Dec. 19
The bowl season will start Dec. 19, the day most of the major college football conferences are set to play their championship games, and includes 37 games.
College football’s postseason schedule was finally set Friday. Several bowls, including the Holiday Bowl in San Diego and the Hawaii Bowl, have already called off their games for this season because of issues related to the pandemic.
But there will still be opportunities for 72 teams to go bowling in the 36 games that lead up to the College Football Playoff national championship on Jan. 11 in Miami Gardens, Florida.
The CFP semifinals will be played Jan. 1 at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California, and Sugar Bowl in New Orleans. The Peach Bowl in Atlanta will also be played earlier on New Year’s Day.
The Cotton Bowl will be the first New Year’s Six game played on Dec. 30. The Orange and Fiesta bowls will be played on Jan. 2 and
Because of the delayed start to the regular-season in college football, and schedules altered to deal with COVID-19 disruptions, championship weekend is now on what would have been the first Saturday of bowls.
The day before the playoff field is set on Dec. 20 — when conferences such as the Big Ten and SEC are crowning their champions — the Frisco Bowl is set to be played in Texas.
Two new bowl games debut this season: the Montgomery Bowl in Alabama on Dec. 23 and the L.A. Bowl in Los Angeles on Dec. 30.
