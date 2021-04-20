KEYSER, W.Va. — Cassidy Wallace had three goals and an assist while Nicole McManamay netted two goals to lead the WVU Potomac State past Christendom College, 6-5, in a wild one Monday night at Stayman Field.
McManamay opened the scoring 13:21 in when she turned a Hailey Ternent corner kick into the Christendom goal to give the Catamounts an early 1-0 lead.
Two Crusader scores at 24:06 and 41:39 left Potomac State trailing 2-1 before Wallace nailed a 25-yard shot at the 43:59 mark to tie it 2-2 at halftime.
Christendom wasted little time opening a 7-goal second half when they took a 3-2 lead less than two minutes after intermission.
PSC’s Megan McKenzie answered at 58:07 with an unassisted goal for another tie at 3-3. Wallace’s second goal at 69:30 gave the Catamounts the 4-3 lead.
The Crusaders answered with back to back goals, tying the score 4-4 at 69:40 and taking a 5-4 lead at 73:24 on two great individual efforts.
Wallace completed her hat trick when she netted another long distance shot at 77:42 to tie the score at 5-5.
The Catamounts secured the lead for good at the 82:34 juncture when Wallace penetrated the left side of the Crusader defense and slid a perfect feed to McManamay who calmly planted the 6-5 game-winner.
Christendom was led by Christine McLaughlin’s three goals.
Teresa Lambert got the win in net for the Catamounts recording 6 saves. Lucy Stanford made 4 stops in goal for Christendom.
The PSC win avenges an earlier 2-1 loss at Christendom.
Potomac State (1-3) plays Thursday at home against NJCAA’s No. 1 ranked CCBC Essex at 4 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.