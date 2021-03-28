KEYSER, W.Va. — Former Allegany standout Alayzia Ward had a double-double to help lead WVU Potomac State College over Mount Aloysius in four hard-fought sets Saturday afternoon in the Dana G. Lough gymnasium.
The victory, the Catamounts’ eighth straight, caps the regular season at 12-3 and they will host Penn Highlands in the Region finals on Tuesday.
Of the Catamounts’ 12 victories, Saturday’s was the only one where they dropped a set and where they won the other three sets by two points each. Game scores were 26-24, 19-25, 25-23 and 25-23. The other 11 wins were either by 3-0 or 2-0 results and the sets were decided by four or more points.
Against the Mounties, Ward led with 15 kills, 13 digs and she had three aces.
On a roster filled with former Frankfort stars, Macie Miller had a season-high 23 kills, five block assists and five digs.
“It was great to see how far the girls have come since the beginning of the season,” said head coach Martha Ganoe. “We started our season off against Mount Aloysius and lost in three.
“I am so proud of how they have come together as a team and (become) one cohesive unit.”
Continuing with the Frankfort connection, Chloe Puffinburger had 46 assists and nine digs while Lauren Whiteman led the defense with 24 digs. Taylor VanMeter had 14 digs and two aces while Kylie McGuire made eight kills and had nine digs. All are former Falcons.
Nicola Ganoe, from Fort Ashby, West Virginia, and a Calvary Christian graduate, and Brooke Slaubaugh had three kills and three block assists.
Hampshire alum Hannah Gordon made eight digs.
Slaubaugh and Caitlyn Nine are the only two players that didn’t graduate from an area high school. Nine is from Trinity Christian out of Morgantown, West Virginia, and Slaubaugh hails from Buffalo, West Virginia.
“The college game is much faster than the high school game,” said coach Ganoe. “It takes time to adjust to the speed of the game. It’s fun to see our blockers and defenders improve as they learn how to adapt to the speed of the college game.”
Potomac State’s three losses all have come against four-year universities.
With a no fans indoor policy implemented for this semester due to COVID-19, the Tuesday’s Region finals can be viewed online at the college’s livestream portal at http://bit.ly/PSC-sports-live.
