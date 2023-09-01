KEYSER, W.Va. — WVU Potomac State volleyball won all three of its games this week, defeating Baltimore City, Howard and Westmoreland.
Against Baltimore City, the Catamounts (3-1) swept the Panthers 25-3, 25-11 and 25-12.
Emily Dyer led Potomac State with 13 attack attempts. Brinlee Harris finished with seven kills on 10 attempts. Kyra Davis recorded eight assists. Adrienne Dale recorded six aces.
Against Howard, the Catamounts won 3-1. Potomac State won the first set 25-21 and the Dragons took set two 25-14. Potomac State won the final two sets 25-20 and 25-19.
"We came out strong in the first set and things were beginning to look great for us then late in the first set," PSC head coach Martha Ganoe said.
Harris led all attackers with 14 kills. Emonie Fennel recorded a double-double with 13 digs and 11 kills. Kaitlyn Heavener finished with 10 digs and six kills.
"Katilyn Heavener did an excellent job stepping out of her position as an outside hitter and taking over the role of middle hitter," Ganoe said.
Jillian Britton recorded 11 digs and Madison Mathias added 10. Kyra Davis contributed seven kills.
Kamyrn Feehan recorded 39 assists.
Against Westmoreland, PSC swept the Wolfpack 25-14, 25-20 and 25-18.
Davis led the Catamounts with nine kills, six digs, five assists and four aces.
Fennell added nine kills and seven digs while Harris added nine kills and five digs. Feehan dished out 29 assists. Mathias had nine assists and Britton had seven digs.
The Catamounts travel to play Penn State Fayette on Wednesday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.