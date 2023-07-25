CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Mason Kisamore hit a walk-off single to right field to help Potomac Valley Post 64 beat Wheeling Post 1, 8-7, in eight innings on Day 1 of the West Virginia American Legion state tournament at the University of Charleston.
Post 64 found itself in a 7-6 hole after Trey Prather lined a go-ahead single to left. Potomac Valley tied the game when Brady Wilson pushed one across on a bunt, and after a sacrifice bunt and an intentional walk, Kisamore ended it.
Kisamore was also the winning pitcher, allowing one run on two hits over the final two innings in relief of Evan Jenkins, who allowed six runs (five earned) on six hits in six frames of work.
Seth Healy and Noah Broadwater had three base hits apiece. Healy had two runs batted in and Broadwater scored twice.
Bumby Van Meter was 2 for 3 with a triple, and Cam Lynch was 2 for 3 with two RBIs, two runs scored and a two-bagger.
Dillon Wilson had two hits and three runs batted in for Wheeling, which was out-hit by Post 64, 12-8.
Potomac Valley (18-9) will play the winner of Morgantown Post 2 (21-11) and Charleston (10-14) today at 7 p.m.
