POTOMAC PARK — Potomac Valley was in control from the first pitch to the last, and Fort Cumberland never got started.
In a doubleheader matchup of a pair of local American Legion rivals, Post 64 held Post 13 to just seven base hits over two games, and Potomac Valley cranked out three times that to roll, 11-3 and 12-1, on Monday night at Memorial Field.
The victories upped Potomac Valley's win streak to five games and improved its record to 13-7.
Fort Cumberland didn't throw either of its top arms — Bryce Madden (Allegany) and Landon McAlpine (Mountain Ridge) — significant innings; however, its offense didn't give it a chance regardless.
Evan Jenkins (Keyser) limited Post 13 to three runs on six hits with seven strikeouts and two walks in six innings to begin the first ballgame.
Slade Saville (Allegany College, Petersburg) overpowered Fort Cumberland with his fastball in Game 2, striking out 10 over five innings of one-hit ball. The right-hander allowed an unearned run in the third frame thanks to four free passes and three errors.
At the plate, Noah Broadwater (Keyser) and Saville banged a pair of doubles on the day. Broadwater scored four times and struck a double in each contest, while both of Saville's two-baggers came in a 4-for-4, three-RBI, three-run Game 2 effort.
Fort Cumberland hung around early in the first game of the day, as Caedon Wallace (Allegany) drove in Parker Ferraro (Mountain Ridge) with a base hit after Ferraro's double to make it 1-all after two frames.
Yet, Potomac Valley pulled away the next half-inning, plating four runs on four hits with Broadwater, Sammy Bradfield (WVU Potomac State, Keyser) and Mason Kisamore (Concord, Tucker County) driving in runs in the stanza.
Bradfield was one of three Potomac Valley batters to tally a multi-hit Game 1 after finishing 3 for 4 with an RBI and two runs scored. Seth Healy (WVU Potomac State, Keyser) was 2 for 4 and scored twice, and Kisamore was 2 for 4 with a run batted in.
Potomac Valley made it 7-2 an inning later after RBIs from Bradfield and Saville, and it benefitted from four Fort Cumberland walks in the sixth to plate four runs on no hits — three scoring on wild pitches.
Aeden Custer (Mountain Ridge) was dealt the loss for Fort Cumberland. Leuma Pua'auli (Mountain Ridge) and Tyson Shumaker (Mountain Ridge) came on in relief.
Left-hander Adam Jones (Keyser) pitched a scoreless seventh out of the bullpen for Potomac Valley.
Fort Cumberland had six hits in Game 1 spread out over six batters. Alex Kennell (Allegany) doubled, and Kennell, Pua'auli and Ferraro scored Post 13's three runs.
Perhaps the most energy that emanated from the Fort Cumberland dugout came when home plate umpire Dave Bender ejected a Post 13 assistant coach midway through the contest.
The second game was much of the same for Fort Cumberland, as Ferraro's lead-off double in the fourth inning was all that stood between Potomac Valley and a no-hitter.
Post 64, meanwhile, scored four runs in the first inning, three in the third, two in the fourth, one in the fifth and two in the sixth to roll via run rule after six frames.
Bumby Van Meter (University of Charleston, Petersburg) was 2 for 3 with three RBIs and a run scored. Cam Lynch (Frankfort) and Healy doubled.
An error in the third inning allowed Fort Cumberland to plate its lone score.
Ferraro took the loss. Kennell and McAlpine appeared in relief. Brady Wilson (Frankfort) tossed a scoreless sixth frame out of the pen for Post 64.
Post 13 catcher Carson Bradley (Mountain Ridge) caught three runners trying to steal during the twinbill.
Fort Cumberland hosts the Martinsburg Blue Sox on Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. Potomac Valley hosts a doubleheader with Buckhannon Post 7 on Saturday at 11 a.m. at Petersburg High School.
Umpire collapses
There was a scary moment during the top of the third inning. With Kisamore at the plate facing a 2-2 count with nobody out, the home plate umpire collapsed.
Coaches from both sides and a nurse in attendance offered attention until EMT's from Cresaptown Fire Department responded.
He was conscious and responsive before he left the field.
