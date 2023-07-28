CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Potomac Valley Post 64 was eliminated from the West Virginia state tournament Friday, falling to South Charleston Post 94, 12-7.
An eight-run South Charleston fourth inning was Potomac Valley’s undoing, as Post 64 walked nine batters, hit another and committed two errors over the first four frames to trail 11-3.
Potomac Valley clawed back with two runs in the sixth and seventh innings. Back-to-back doubles by Slade Saville and Sammy Bradfield cut the deficit to five runs in the final inning; however, Post 94 induced a ground ball for the final out.
Bradfield led the way with a 3 for 3 day, scoring twice, James Vincell had two base hits and Noah Broadwater tripled.
Cam Lynch took the loss for Potomac Valley.
Samuel Sheets was the winning pitcher, allowing five runs (four earned) on seven hits with three strikeouts and five walks in 5 2/3 innings of work.
Caleb Nutter and Kyle Gill had two hits and two runs batted in apiece for Post 94.
Potomac Valley finishes the year 19-11 after a 2-2 state tournament end. Post 64 beat Wheeling Post 1, 8-7, in extra innings on Tuesday, lost to Morgantown Post 2, 3-2, on Wednesday and defeated Bridgeport Post 68, 6-4 on Thursday.
South Charleston lives to play another day and could clinch a Mid-Atlantic regional berth depending on what happens in the Morgantown-Berkeley game on Friday night.
Morgantown, the last unbeaten team in the tournament at 3-0, would eliminate Berkeley with a win.
That would put South Charleston and Morgantown in the championship game Saturday with South Charleston needing to win twice for the state title.
Morgantown is hosting regionals and has an automatic bid to that stage, so, if it wins the state tournament, the second-place team will also advance to regionals.
If Berkeley defeats Morgantown on Friday night, South Charleston would face Berkeley in a semifinal game on Saturday for a berth to regionals and the right to play a winner-take-all game against Morgantown for the title after.
