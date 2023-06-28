GLENVILLE, W.Va. — Potomac Valley Elite U18 went 2-1 in pool play and dropped its first bracket game last weekend at a USA Softball West Virginia Class B tournament.
Potomac Valley Elite fell to MOV Premier Barker U18, 3-0, on Sunday, as Ella Smith (St. Marys, West Liberty signee) tossed a complete-game gem to defeat Chloe Greise (Bishop Walsh, WVU Potomac State).
Smith threw six shutout innings of four-hit ball, striking out five and walking two. Greise surrendered three runs (one earned) on three hits with six Ks and a walk in six frames.
Magee Barker had two hits for MOV Premier. Ariana Herrera (Bishop Walsh) doubled for Potomac Valley.
Potomac Valley defeated the same team, 10-3, to open pool play Saturday. Brooke Adams (Bishop Walsh) led the way going 2 for 2 with a double and two runs batted in.
Chloe Greise was the winning pitcher and Gabby Miller (East Hardy, Bridgewater College) recorded an out in relief. Smith homered for MOV Premier.
After falling to WV Intimidators, 16-1, in its second game, Potomac Valley Elite beat Black Diamond Express, 6-1, to close out pool play. Greise was the winning pitcher.
Faith Cooper (Hedgesville, Allegany College), Morgan Gutteridge (Hedgesville, Hagerstown College) and Shaleigh Darlington (Hedgesville, WVU Potomac State) doubled for Potomac Valley Elite. Adams had two hits.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.