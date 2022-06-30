MCHENRY — Garrett County Post 71/208/214 took a lead into the fifth inning, but Potomac Valley Post 64 came back to win 6-3 on Wednesday night at Garrett College.
Garrett County scored two runs in the first inning. After Potomac Valley tied the game with a two-spot in the top of the fourth, Post 71/208/214 pushed a run across in the bottom half to lead 3-2 entering the fourth.
However, Potomac Valley scored the game’s final four runs to gut out the win. Wes Landis pitched into the seventh inning to pick up the win, allowing three earned runs on 10 hits with six Ks and no walks in 6 2/3 innings of work. Johnathan Mallow recorded the final out with a strikeout.
Mallow led Potomac Valley with a double, two singles and two RBIs; Karson Reed singled twice and drove in a pair; and Bumby Van Meter slapped an RBI single.
Jadon James took the loss for Garrett after he allowed four earned runs on six hits in 4 2/3 innings pitched with three strikeouts and two walks. Jared Haskiell came out of the bullpen for the final 2 1/3 frames, surrendering two earned runs on two hits with two strikeouts and a free pass.
Chance Ritchey doubled, singled twice and drove in two runs for Garrett; Zach Hallenbeck tallied an RBI double and two singles; and Easton Rhoten slapped two singles.
Garrett County (10-6 overall, 2-3 Mountain District) is at Elkins on Friday at 6 p.m.
