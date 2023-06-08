KEYSER, W.Va. — Potomac Valley Post 64 rallied late to defeat Fort Cumberland Post 13 in a 5-4 win on Wednesday.
"We got down quick, couldn't make anything happen," Potomac Valley head coach Matt Healy said. "We battled back, got a run, made things happen. I was proud they battled back. It's a new team, a lot of these kids haven't played together. It's a good win battling back from behind."
After a scoreless first inning, Fort Cumberland took the lead in the second. Alex Kennell singled to right center. After stealing second he took third on a throwing error in right field.
With runners on the corners, Carson Bradley stole second to put two runners in scoring position. Parker Ferraro doubled, driving in both runners to give Fort Cumberland a 2-0 lead.
"When we put the ball in play, that's what it takes," Fort Cumberland head coach Brian McAlpine said. "When we were getting those hits, we were hitting the ball solid. Even our outs, during the game were on hard hits. Just seemed they were right at someone."
Bradley added a run to Post 13's lead in the third on a base hit to left.
Ferraro started for Fort Cumberland and pitched 1-2-3 innings in the second and third innings.
"Last night we used up four of our pitchers," McAlpine said. "We were short on pitchers, so that was a concern of mine. I wanted to keep him under the pitch count so he could come back after three days, which he achieved."
Through the first four innings, Potomac Valley (1-0) was held to one hit. While the offense started slow, the defense kept it in the game.
"Kids not knowing their roles," Healy said on the slow start offensively. "A lot of these kids finished up high school last week. We haven't been able to practice together. I think a lot of it was nerves, maybe kids not knowing their roles and what's expected out of them."
In the fourth inning, Leuma Pua'auli singled and the runner at second base tried to score. He was thrown out at home by Peyton Tingler in left field.
Fort Cumberland (2-1) had runners on the corners in the fifth, but Post 64 stranded both to keep it a 3-0 game.
"Defense made some good plays," Healy said. "I thought collectively, our pitching was good. We missed some spots and some counts in our favor, but our team hit the ball."
In the bottom of the fifth, Tingler singled for Potomac Valley's first hit since the first inning. With two on, Noah Broadwater singled to left for Post 64's first run.
After a base hit from Seth Healy drove in one run, a fielding error allowed a second run to score and tie the game at 3.
In the top of the sixth, a walk and back-to-back wild pitches put the go-ahead run on third base.
"That team right there, they're some hitters," McAlpine said. "They're a good hitting team and they showed up. You win some, you lose some. Today, they outhit us."
Pua'auli singled down the third base line to give Post 13 a 4-3 lead.
Post 64 responded in the bottom of the sixth with back-to-back singles from Sam Bradfield and Bumby Van Meter to open the inning.
Slade Saville singled to left, driving in both runs to give Potomac Valley its first lead of the game.
"He was down in the count, he locked in and barreled the ball up," Coach Healy said. "Slade came through at the end, closed it out for us."
In the top of the seventh, Fort Cumberland put runners on second and third. However, a swinging strikeout stranded both runners to end the game.
Post 13 had at least one runner on in each of the final four innings. It scored one run leaving six runners on base.
"Last night in our doubleheader, we had timely hits," McAlpine said. "Tonight, we struggled. Couple hits here and there, it's a different ball game."
Post 64 used five pitchers, none lasting more than two innings. Mason Kisamore started and went two innings, allowing two hits, two runs and a walk with three strikeouts.
Van Meter, Cam Lynch, Evan Jenkins and Saville combined to pitch the remaining five innings.
"I was really pleased with the pitching," Coach Healy said. "Collectively, we threw five kids and got some work."
Seth Healy led Potomac Valley with two hits.
Ferraro went four shutout innings, allowing one hit and two walks with four strikeouts.
"Him throwing strikes was important, I didn't want him going deep into counts which he didn't," McAlpine said. "He pitched well, he struck out a few but mostly he got the defense to do what we do."
Tyson Shumaker went three innings, allowing six hits, five runs and a walk with a strikeout.
Kennell and Pua'auli led Potomac Valley with two hits.
Fort Cumberland hosts Martinsburg for a doubleheader on Saturday beginning at 3:30 p.m. at the Hot Stove Complex.
Potomac Valley plays in the Morgantown Wood Bat Tournament at Dale Miller Field in Morgantown, West Virginia, on Saturday. It plays Morgantown Post 2 at 9 a.m. and Parkersburg Post 15 at 2 p.m.
"The Morgantown team will be solid," Coach Healy said. "They got a big group of kids, a big area of kids they pull from. They're always solid, we went to extra innings in the tournament last year. That's the team that won it all, so they're a good team."
