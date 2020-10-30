CUMBERLAND — Trevan Powell rushed for 212 yards and Allegany took advantage of Northern turning the ball over on each of its first five possessions as the Campers got off to a positive start to the 2020 season with a 21-14 win over the Huskies on Friday evening at Greenway Avenue Stadium.
The Campers entered the contest with an even shorter preparation time than the other Allegany and Garrett County schools after they were hit by COVID-19 and were forced to temporarily shut down.
“I’m proud of them,” said Allegany head coach Bryan Hansel. “I don’t think anybody really knows the stress they went through being shut down two weeks and then coming back and us expecting everything to run smooth. … Formations we work a lot on but we didn’t line up right on a lot of them, so that’s worrisome for us and we’ve got to fix that.
“Overall, I’m proud. You come out here on nine days’ practice — one of them was a rainout yesterday for our pregame, so call it eight — I thought they performed well. I thought they played really, really hard. … I think Northern felt our physicality there. We’ve got some things to clean up but we’re really happy with the way they performed.”
“I think we’re two pretty even teams,” said Northern head coach Phil Carr. “We had the ball, what, three times in the red zone and turned the ball over.
“I thought our defense played pretty well. We were worn down at some times because we have a lot of two-way players. Talk about a first game, but I’ve coached for 31 years and I’ve never had a first game like that.”
Powell, running the offense at quarterback, was 0 for 2 through the air, but carried the ball 23 times for 212 of Allegany’s 269 yards on 39 rushes.
Last year, the Campers were plagued by injuries, with seemingly one player a night having their season come to an end. Friday night? Squeaky clean.
“I was actually impressed we only had a few cramps,” Hansel said. “I thought our kids looked to be in pretty good shape. I thought we moved the ball well, we got in and out of some things well … again, we have a lot of things we need to clean up, but I’m proud.
“We didn’t want to play a fourth-quarter game because we were worried about our conditioning. They were put in a fourth-quarter game and I thought they responded pretty well.”
Things didn’t seem so optimistic offensively in the early going, however, as the Campers chose to receive the opening kickoff, only to fumble on the first play from scrimmage.
Taking over from the Allegany 23, the Huskies got going with a 13-yard gain from Jamison Warnick before a third-and-8 pass a few plays later ended up in the hands of Allegany’s Solomon Green at the 3-yard-line. Green immediately eyed the open field up the right sideline and bolted past the Northern line for a 97-yard interception return for the touchdown. Freshman Blake Powell then converted his first of three point-after tries, giving Allegany an early 7-0 lead at 10:16.
Northern got to work from their own 35, with big gains from a 17-yard post pattern by Warnick to haul in a pass from Zach Hallenbeck, later followed by double-digit gains by Jake Rush for 10 yards and fullback Ethan Sebold for 15 to get the Huskies to the red zone. Five plays later, Matt Fuzie tipped an underthrown pass in the end zone and hauled it in for an interception and a touchback.
The Campers weren’t able to get much going on their ensuing drive, punting from their own 29, with Rush returning the kick 23 yards to the Alco 36.
Warnick then gained 18 yards on first down before Sebold rumbled for 9 yards on the final play of the first quarter. Allegany suffered a too many men on the field penalty on the first play of the second period, setting Northern up with first-and-goal from the 5. Green got into the backfield and stuffed Rush for a five yard loss before Fuzie gobbled up a fumble on second down to give the Campers the ball back.
Allegany punted three plays later, but it didn’t matter as Northern gave it right back on its first play from scrimmage on a fumble recovered by Anthony Joseph.
The Campers took full advantage from their 41, with Trevor Milburn gaining 12 yards up the left side and Powell darting 15 on a quarterback keeper to get to the Northern 32. Powell ran for 9 yards and Milburn got a first down with a 3-yard run before Powell doubled Allegany’s lead with a 20-yard scamper, diving into the end zone with a man tearing on his jersey as he crossed the goal line with 6:49 to play in the half.
Northern looked to be setting up in Allegany territory once again after a solid kickoff return, but a pitch attempt resulted in a fumble that was recovered by the Campers at their own 35.
Allegany’s fifth drive of the half, which spanned five minutes and 23 seconds and just 29 yards, was stalled largely by penalties. The Campers eventually started the drive on a first-and-25 — they converted via penalty on a pass interference call on Northern. Three plays later it was first-and-32 following a pair of penalties, resulting in the Campers punting on fourth-and-15 from the Northern 36.
The Huskies were unable to get anything going on the ensuing drive with just 1:12 showing on the clock, as Allegany held a 14-0 halftime lead.
Northern went three-and-out after receiving the second-half kickoff, and Allegany’s ensuing drive was once again laden with negativity, as a delay of game penalty set up second-and-13 before a snap over Powell’s head resulted in a 17-yard loss. Allegany punted on fourth-and-22.
Fuzie got through the offensive line on third down of the Huskies’ next drive, forcing a punt. Fuzie and Dillon Hogamier were all over the turf throughout, causing havoc wherever they arrived.
“We went to an Odd Stack look to get more athletes on the field,” said Hansel, “so I was impressed with Matt and Dillon, and Trevan at the other inside backer. But I just thought, ‘yeah, playing the Odd Stack without many guys in front of them to eat up blocks,’ I thought they played well and flowed to the ball really well.”
Two plays following Fuzie’s fumble recovery, Powell broke free for an 80-yard score and a 21-0 advantage at 5:09 in the third period.
After penalties set Northern’s next drive back, the Campers fumbled the ball back to the Huskies early in the fourth, with a 14-yard run by Rush and a half-the-distance-to-the-goal penalty on Allegany set up a 9-yard touchdown run by Warnick. Cole Moore booted the first of his two PATs at 8:15 to get the Huskies on the board.
Allegany fumbled again three plays later — following a long kick return by Milburn and 6- and 23-yard runs by Powell — with Connor Lawson recovering for the Huskies at the Northern 29.
On the ensuing drive, Hallenbeck converted a pair of third downs — a 10-yard run and a 14-yard pass to Isaac Bittinger — before Hallenbeck dove four yards on fourth-and-2 for another conversion. The senior quarterback got into a rhythm, hitting Bittinger again for 18 yards then Sebold for 12 before Sebold ran it in from 3 yards out to bring the Huskies to within 21-14 with 1:55 to play.
“I’m proud of the way they hung in there because it looked like we were tucking our tails when it was 21-0,” said Carr. “But I told them that’s what a turnover can do though. Their fumble sparked us, we scored, got it back and was able to have a shot at an onside kick.”
Allegany recovered it and largely ran out the clock, punting the ball back to Northern with 17.4 seconds left and 64 yards to go. Green got Allegany’s sixth takeaway on an interception at the Allegany 22 to end the game.
Hallenbeck finished 12 of 22 for 112 yards and eight rushes for 22 yards. Sebold led the rushing attack with 50 yards on 10 carries. Warnick had six rushes for 46 yards and Rush gained 37 yards on 13 attempts.
Powell expects to be a focal point of the Camper offense going forward, much like Christian Welch, albeit from the tailback position, was before his injury last year.
“Always one of my biggest fears is a running quarterback, coming from the defensive side of things, and he brings us that,” said Hansel. “But we’ve got to get some other things established. We can’t play behind the sticks as much as we did with penalties and things like that. Some of the snaps and timing we’ve got to clean up, but he’s a special player that we trust to put the ball in his hands.
“You can’t say enough about, you know, Grant Cain was our quarterback last year, he came out and played split (end) and corner and played really well. I think we have a lot of selfless kids here and I’m just glad to get a win for these kids on Senior Night.”
Next week pits both teams against their rivals, with Allegany (1-0) serving as the visitor against Fort Hill at Greenway on Friday, while Northern (0-1) welcomes Garrett County rival Southern to the Huskies’ new turf for the first time.
“That’s what I just told them, ‘you’ve got your rival on a brand new field, and I would think you’re pretty hungry to get a win on your own field,’” said Carr. “I think we’ll really buckle down and work.”
