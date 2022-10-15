KEYSER, W.Va. — It’s oftentimes difficult to put an exact value on having a reliable field goal kicker in high school football.
On Friday night, it was worth three points when Allegany needed it most, as Blake Powell kicked a game-winning 29-yard field goal in the final seconds to send the No. 5 Campers over No. 4 Keyser, 19-16, at Alumni and Friends Field at Tornado Alley.
Despite a 16-3 deficit early in the third quarter, 11 penalties for 80 yards, a Keyser rush that caused a missed field goal and a Keyser hand that blocked another, Powell and the Campers didn’t quit in their 107th meeting with the Golden Tornado.
“It’s nice to be able to go to him (and ask), ‘How do you feel? What’s it like?’ He said 30 (yards) and in,” Hansel said of Powell. “So it’s good to know once you pass the 30 you can look at him and he’s like, ‘I’m good.’ And he never lets things shake him. He’s pretty even-keeled, so getting (that kick) blocked, he doesn’t yell at his linemen, he doesn’t yell at his snapper or holder. It’s more just like, ‘Let’s get the next one.’ It’s nice to have him.”
Allegany’s game-winning drive started at its own 2 after a booming punt by Keyser that took a friendly bounce to boot. The Golden Tornado held strong on first and second downs to set up a third-and-8, when Campers’ QB Brody Williams hit Isaiah Fields on a slant pattern for a gain all the way down to the Keyser 25, but it was called back by penalty.
But the Campers responded, with Williams hitting Jacob Salonish for 11 yards and a first down.
Allegany then went back to the well with reliable Cayden Bratton, who finished with 177 yards on 31 carries, on the next two plays for gains of 11 and 32 to set up shop at the Keyser 43.
After a short gain by Brett Patterson, Bratton picked up 16 more to the Golden Tornado 25.
Three plays later, Williams gained 17 on a quarterback keeper to set up first-and-goal with less than a minute to play.
Patterson gained two yards on the next play before Allegany was called for an illegal substitution penalty.
That set up Powell from 29 yards out with 2.4 seconds remaining, as his field goal split the uprights and sent Allegany to 5-2.
“I thought we’d hit a big play and run the ball, then secure it for Blake,” said Hansel. “It was called back. … They could’ve folded. They responded well with a big catch by Salonish, who’s hobbled up, to get that first down and keep the drive moving. It felt good to finally see some chunk plays happen in the run game, which weren’t happening early against this big, strong front. It felt good.”
“We needed a stop,” Keyser head coach Derek Stephen said. “So many times we get those, we’re one play away, one tackle away. It just seemed like we couldn’t close it out today and we couldn’t finish. That’s been one of our mantras for the year is to finish, and we just couldn’t finish that drive off.”
The loss was the second time in as many weeks that the Golden Tornado have yielded a 16-0 run to close out the game, following a 30-14 loss at John Marshall last week.
Fumbles were one of the culprits against the Campers, giving the ball away three times, two of which resulted in Allegany points.
The first fumble came on the opening kickoff, with Patterson recovering at the Keyser 26. Three plays later, Powell booted a 38-yard field goal.
The second turnover came on the second play in the second quarter, with the game tied 3-3, as Clay Brode came up with the loose ball at the Golden Tornado 29. Powell lined up for a 34-yard field goal a few plays later, but the kick was blocked.
The final giveaway was the backbreaker for Keyser, who led 16-9 after just taking over at its own 25 following a punt. On the first play from scrimmage, the Campers forced their third fumble and Alex Kennell recovered at the Keyser 23.
After a five-yard run by Bratton and a 14-yard pickup by Fields on a jet sweep, Bratton ran three yards to set up second-and-goal from the 1. Williams then faked a handoff to Patterson, rolled right and then won the race to the pylon, with Powell’s point-after try tying the game at 16 with 8:19 to play.
“It’s hard to beat a good team when you turn the ball over three times, especially when all three of them were in their territory,” Stephen said. “I think they mostly resulted in points or a try for points every time, so it’s hard to win a game when you do that type of stuff. That’s one thing we’re going to have to work on this week is ball security. I hate to beat a dead horse and say we’ve got to get better, but that’s one thing we’ve got to do: we’ve got to do better with that if we’re going to move forward.”
With Edan Parks getting the Golden Tornado’s first points on a 20-yard field goal to answer Powell’s first field goal, Keyser took advantage of the blocked field goal. On fourth-and-13, Stephen opted to go for it and quarterback Logan Rotruck found Anthony Mele all alone in behind the Alco defense for a 24-yard touchdown at 5:54 in the second quarter.
“His play is getting better as the year goes on,” Stephen said of Rotruck, who went 4 of 7 through for 105 yards. “He’s making some good reads. We’ve got to do a better job up front of getting him some time to get the ball out because when he does, he makes good reads and puts it where it needs to be. But he’s getting better every game and that’s something that hopefully if we get to play more this year, that’s something we can go with.”
Allegany fumbled on its first play from scrimmage coming out of the halftime break, with Keyser recovering at the Allegany 30. After an 11-yard run by Tristen Root and a pair of Allegany penalties, Josh Shoemaker scored on a four-yard run at 10:58 in the third, with Parks’ PAT making it a 16-3 game.
The Campers responded with a dose of Bratton, with the senior tailback getting five carries on an 11-play drive that resulted in him scoring on an eight-yard run at 5:29 in the third.
“I ripped him a few times in the first half, he responded,” Hansel said. “I expect the most of him and I didn’t think he was running hard in the first half, but I think he fixed it in the second half for us and responded well. He could’ve stepped out of bounds a few times and came back for contact. He likes to set a tone. He keeps reaching for the top of that area rushing lead. I’m just proud to coach that kid.”
The Campers outgained Keyser, 332-222, including 321-117 on the ground with nearly twice as many carries (61 to 35). In the second half, Bratton had 20 rushes for 119 yards.
The win pushes Allegany’s all-time series lead to 72-33-2.
“I’m so happy to be a part of this thing,” Hansel said. “I’m glad we kept it going (after COVID). I was talking to my brother-in-law … we always wanted to keep this around. To have it be part of the family, it’s rough either way for us at the end of the night. I’m just glad to be a part of this. It walks that line of, ‘Is it clean? Is it dirty?’ But it’s physical. Our kids compete and we shake hands at the end.”
“That’s what I told the kids after this,” Stephen added, “‘This is the type of game you look forward to when you’re growing up. Time running down, chance to make a big play to either win the game or extend the game.’ That’s the kind of stuff you dream about. We just turned up on the wrong end of it today.”
Keyser (4-3) hits the road to take on Moorefield on Friday.
Allegany, likely moving up in the Area Top Five, hosts Northern on Friday when a win at Greenway could solidify at least the No. 3 seed in Class 1A West.
“You go get that win at home, you’re the three-seed at minimum,” Hansel said. “You let the rest lay where they lay. Everyone gets a chance to dance. (We’d) get a home playoff game, then get a rematch, hopefully, with one of the top two. That’s all you can ask for is a chance to throw a few punches and see who wins in the end.”
