Area Top 5

Preseason Poll

First-place votes in parenthesis

;Pts.

1. Fort Hill (6);30

2. Mountain Ridge;21

3. Allegany;18

4. Frankfort;14

5. Keyser;6

Receiving votes: None

This week's Area sportswriter poll was voted on by Jeff Landes, Jordan Kendall and Alex Rychwalski (Cumberland Times-News); Chapin Jewell (Mineral News-Tribune), Nick Carroll (Hampshire Review) and Trevor King (Garrett County Republican). The poll encompasses Allegany, Garrett, Mineral, Hampshire, Grant and Hardy counties.

