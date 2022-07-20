Former Potomac State standout Brandon Schaeffer was selected by the Seattle Mariners in the Major League Baseball Draft on Tuesday.
Schaeffer, a left-handed pitcher from Auburn, Pennsylvania, was selected in the 18th round (546 overall) following his junior season at the University of North Carolina.
Schaeffer started 18 contests for North Carolina and posted a 7-3 record with a 3.75 ERA and 71 strikeouts in 96 innings. It was Schaeffer's first season playing for the Tar Heels, as he spent his first three college seasons at WVU Potomac State.
The former Catamount racked up the accolades in his first season in Chapel Hill, leading the Tar Heels in wins and innings pitched. He also earned a spot on the All-ACC Academic Team.
The junior rose to the occasion on the biggest stages for UNC, best illustrated by a complete-game shutout of regular-season champion and eventual fourth-overall seed Virginia Tech in the ACC Tournament.
This performance earned Schaeffer a spot on the All-ACC tournament team. He also appeared in three of the Tar Heels' NCAA Tournament games, allowing six earned runs in over 13 innings of work.
When being signed by UNC, Schaeffer was rated nationally by D1 Baseball as the No. 11 JUCO transfer for the recruiting class of 2021.
Named to the NJCAA Division I All-American Honorable Mention team for 2021, he started nine games, earning a win-loss record of 7-1. Schaeffer struck out 79 batters over 47.2 innings and allowed only 5 earned runs.
His earned run average of 0.94 placed him No. 1 among all NJCAA Division I players at the conclusion of the season.
Schaeffer's success at Potomac State was not limited to the baseball diamond. The left-hander was a two-time NJCAA All-Academic 2nd Team honoree and was named to the PSC President's or Dean's list in every semester of attendance.
Before PSC, Schaeffer graduated from Schuylkill Haven Area in 2019.
