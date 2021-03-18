KEYSER, W.Va. — WVU Potomac State College and NJCAA Region XX have adopted new guidelines to allow spectators at Catamount outdoor sporting events.
Starting on Monday, fans are permitted to attend Potomac State sporting events at outdoor venues only. All spectators must adhere to the following guidelines. Any fans not following these safety measures will be asked to leave.
They are as follows:
• Masks must be worn throughout the duration of the event.
• Social distancing practices will be enforced.
• Spectators will not have access to student-athletes during the competition. Please note that between double-header games, student athletes are being asked to refrain from interacting with spectators.
• Restroom facilities at all outdoor Potomac State athletic venues will be reserved for home and visiting athletes. Spectators will be directed to use portable facilities located at the Church-McKee Arts Center parking lot and adjacent to Stayman Field.
Baseball/Softball
• Student-athlete and staff only areas must be maintained dugout to dugout.
• The seating directly behind home plate is reserved for Potomac State staff, athletes, and scouts.
Soccer/Lacrosse
• Fans must remain on opposite sides of player benches and remain 30’ from the sidelines at lacrosse and soccer events.
Most Potomac State athletic teams have scheduled competitions with non-NJCAA teams for this spring. If a visiting team is restricted to playing without spectators, PSC reserves the ability to honor the visiting teams’ guidelines and disallow spectators.
