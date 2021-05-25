KEYSER, W.Va. — NJCAA Region XX officials have released their All-Region selections and eight WVU Potomac State baseball players were named to the All-Region XX Division I first team and one received honorable mention honors.
First team honorees include Graham Brown, Avery Heiple, Josh Hoffman, Dale Houser, Robert Kelley, Brandon Schaeffer, Caleb Taylor and Zack Whitacre.
Brown is a COVID-year freshman infielder from Middletown. His slash line (average .492/ on base percentage .582/ slugging .784) led the Catamounts in all three categories and rank him in the top five nationally in average and on base percentage (OBP) among Division I players. Brown is committed to play at Coastal Carolina University next season.
Heiple, a second-year freshman pitcher from Friedens, Pennsylvania, finished with a 6-0 record in eight starts with a 2.56 ERA. In 38.2 innings pitched he recorded 80 strikeouts.
Hoffman is a second-year freshman outfielder from Belle Vernon, Pennsylvania. Appearing in all 43 games, he hit .340, slugged .738 and led the team with 10 home runs. He also tied for the team lead with 13 steals.
Sophomore Houser from Marietta, Pennsylvania, proved his versatility seeing time at both third base and in left field. In over 35 games, he hit .379 with an OBP of .476. Houser scored 50 runs and drove in 35.
Kelley is a freshman pitcher from Vienna, Virginia. He compiled a 6-0 record in 10 appearances, including six starts. He finished with a 3.68 ERA and 47 strike outs over 44 innings pitched.
Schaeffer is a COVID-year sophomore from Auburn, Pennsylvania. In nine starts he compiled a 7-1 record, striking out 79 over 47.2 innings and allowing only five earned runs for an NJCAA Division I-best 0.94 ERA. Schaeffer has committed to the University of North Carolina.
Taylor, a second-year freshman catcher from Morgantown, West Virginia, appeared in all 43 games. He produced a .414 average, .503 OBP and .721 slugging percentage. Defensively, he committed only one error behind the plate for a .997 fielding percentage.
Whitacre, a second-year freshman infielder from Frankfort High, also played in all 43 games. As the lead-off hitter, he hit .399 and scored a team-high 66 runs and drew a team-high 29 walks. He also tied for the team lead with 17 doubles and six triples. Whitacre committed to Radford University.
Freshman Dakota Miller, an outfielder from Newport, Ohio, was selected as an Honorable Mention. He hit .376 with an OBP of .500 and slugged .505.
WVU Potomac State finished 35-8.
