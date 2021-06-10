KEYSER, W.VA. — WVU Potomac State College baseball standouts Graham Brown and Brandon Schaeffer received NJCAA Division I All-American honors for the 2021 season.
The NJCAA announced the All-American teams on Wednesday.
Brown, a freshman infielder from Middletown, was named to the All-American Third Team while sophomore starting pitcher Schaeffer, from Auburn, Pennsylvania, was an Honorable Mention selection.
The pair of All-Americans helped lead the Catamounts to a 35-8 overall record and a No. 1 seed in the Region XX Division I Tournament. Potomac State was ranked in various national polls during the season, reaching highs of No. 15 in the JBB Junior College poll and No. 17 in the Perfect Game poll.
Brown led the team with a .492 batting average, a .582 on-base percentage and a .784 slugging percentage. He finished ranked No. 2 in batting average among NJCAA Division I players and his OBP was good for a No. 3 national ranking. Brown also added five home runs, 56 RBIs and he scored 63 runs.
Schaeffer emerged as Potomac State’s No. 1 starter for the 2021 season. He started nine games, earning a 7-1 record. He struck out 79 batters over 47.2 innings and allowed only five earned runs. His earned run average of 0.94 placed him No. 1 among all NJCAA Division I players at season’s end.
Brown has committed to continue his education and collegiate baseball career at Coastal Carolina University and Schaeffer will do the same at the University of North Carolina.
