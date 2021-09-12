YOUNGWOOD, Pa. — WVU Potomac State College cross country opened its season Friday evening at the Westmoreland County Community College Wolfpack Invitational.
The meet featured eight schools across the intercollegiate spectrum — NJCCA, NCAA DIII, USCAA and NAIA. The race distance was 5,000 meters for both men and women.
Three Potomac State women placed in the top 10 and were awarded T-shirts. Cortney Butts, from Keyser High School, opened her collegiate career by finishing sixth with a time of 25:16. Hampshire graduate Deidra Haines finished eighth and Claire DelSignore, also from Keyser, took ninth for the Lady Catamounts.
Penn State-Fayette won the team title with a score of 15.
Potomac State men finished fourth in the team standings.
The Catamounts missed taking third by four points and their combined times were actually better than Penn Highlands College’s third-place finish.
Freshman Austin Ramsay, from Hampshire High, was the top finisher for the Catamounts earning eighth place with a time of 19:42. The next finisher for the Catamounts was another Hampshire graduate, Coltyn Kile with a time of 20:30 and 12th overall. Evan Jenks (15th), Roland Moyland (16th) and Darius Redman (23rd) also ran in the top 25.
“We are not as a team or as individuals, where we want to be,” said head coach Mark Sprouse. “This race gives us a springboard on which to gauge our improvement. I felt our team gave a good effort.”
Both teams will compete in the Garrett College Laker Invitational at Northern Garrett High School in Accident on Saturday. The women begin at 10:30 a.m. with the men to follow at 11:30.
