McHENRY — A clear, well-executed plan is pretty hard to beat. That’s exactly how WVU Potomac State College handed host Garrett its first loss of the season last Tuesday.
The Catamounts’ plan — hit open 3-pointers and get to the foul line — carried them to a 70-68 overtime win over the Lakers.
PSC outscored Garrett from both the free-throw line (22-8) and 3-point line (21-9), including Kelly Ours’ go-ahead 3-pointer that broke a 66-66 tie with 91 seconds remaining in overtime.
“The scouting report was they make open shots and move the ball well,” said Garrett head coach JT Lewis. “Every time we were out of position or didn’t close out they would knock it down.”
The Lakers (4-1) didn’t help themselves by shooting less than 30% from the field, including 13% from the 3-point line.
“It was a very poor shooting night for us,” Lewis said. “We got the looks we wanted a lot of the time and just couldn’t put it in.”
Lewis said PSC’s defense had a lot to do with the team’s frigid shooting.
“Pot State played a good game. They were aggressive from the start and had us in foul trouble by the end of the first quarter.”
Garrett built a 16-11 cushion after the opening quarter as Josias Mickens (17 points, 10 rebounds, eight assists, five steals) scored 12 points. Aleeya Silver’s transition layup off a Mickens feed and Josie Canales’ driving layup stretched the lead to 20-11 early in the second quarter.
Trailing 24-16, PSC (5-1) used a 17-4 run to turn the game around. Ours (12 points) and Alexis Yanosky each hit a pair of 3-pointers, and the Catamounts also knocked down 5 of 6 free throws during the run to help PSC take a 33-30 halftime lead.
Garrett briefly regained the lead, 40-39, as Silver drove the right baseline for a layup. The Catamounts, however, finished the third quarter on a 6-0 run — capped by another Ours 3-pointer — to build a 46-40 cushion.
Potomac State twice led by eight in the fourth quarter, the final time after Josie Snyder sank the second of two free throws with 6:02 left in regulation to make it 55-47. The Lakers, however, responded with an 8-0 run, climaxed by a pair of Aliyah Tucker free throws that created a 55-all tie.
After Madilyn Martin’s layup put PSC back in front, Yanosky (game-high 18 points) and Snyder (12 points) combined to make 3 of 4 free throws as the Catamounts rebuilt their lead to 60-55. Garrett, however, rallied one more time to force overtime.
Harmoni Swain (11 points) drained a jumper and Silver (17 points, 10 rebounds) converted a layup off a Mickens steal and feed to get Garrett within 60-59 with 26.1 seconds left in regulation. Mickens then drew a charge, and Tucker was fouled with 3.6 seconds left after rebounding a missed shot to give the Lakers a chance to go ahead.
Tucker (11 points, team-high 11 rebounds, team-high four blocked shots) hit the second of two free throws to create a 60-60 tie and force overtime.
There were three overtime ties, the last created by Tucker’s jumper with 1:47 remaining that made it 66-all. After Ours’ 3-pointer put the Catamounts in front, Tucker scored on a baby hook shot to get the Lady Lakers within 69-68 with 1:17 left in the extra period.
After misses by both sides, PSC’s Talynn McDonald (13 points) hit the second of two free throws with 10.8 seconds left to take a 70-68 lead. Mickens then missed a jumper, but Tucker got the rebound and was fouled with 4.1 second left.
Tucker, however, missed both free throws, and Potomac State hauled in the rebound. After a timeout, the Catamounts ran out the clock.
“It’s a tough loss, but I think it will be a good reminder for our team that this is a competitive region and you have to come to play every game,” said Lewis.
“I see us really taking something from this game. I know my team, and it (the loss) won’t sit well with them.”
Canales and Vanessa Cooper each suffered right ankle injuries, with Canales leaving in the second quarter and Cooper exiting in overtime.
Lewis said he has a half-dozen players nursing various injuries.
“Hopefully everyone gets healthy here in the next couple of weeks.”
