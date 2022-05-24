OXFORD, Ala. — WVU Potomac State grabbed a 5-4 lead, their first of the game, in the sixth inning and carried the one-run advantage into the bottom of the seventh before Des Moines Area Community College broke the Catamount hearts with a pair of game-winning one-out runs.
Potomac State learned on Friday they had been seeded No. 16 in the 16 team NJCAA Division II Softball Championship Tournament. The disappointing low seed meant a showdown with powerhouse and top seed Des Moines Area.
The Bears entered the tournament with a 50-3 record, having spent most of the season ranked No 1 in the NJCAA polls.
Des Moines Area got on the board first, taking a 1-0 lead after one inning and adding a run in the bottom of the second for a 2-0 advantage.
Potomac State got rolling in the third. Grace Walsh and Bris Stocks each singled in front of an Alexis Bailey double to tie the score at 2-2.
The Bears broke the tie in the bottom half of the third to retake the lead at 3-2.
Mia Kincaid led off the fourth inning with a single and stole second. Camryn Blacka singled to drive in Kincaid and knot the score again, 3-3.
A fifth inning solo home run by starting pitcher Emma Dighton would again give the Bears a one-run lead, 4-3. Dighton also doubled and had two RBIs along with Jada Collins. Delaney Kelley had one.
In the sixth, Josie Deneen led off with a single and pinch runner Emma Turner moved to third on consecutive ground outs. Simone Balks drew a walk and stole second ahead of a Blacka’s single. The two runs pushed PSC in front for the first time, 5-4.
With one out in the bottom of the seventh and aided by a pair of walks and an error, Des Moines Area scored the game-winning runs to secure the 6-5 win.
Blacka finished 2 for 3 with three RBIs to lead Potomac State. Stocks also had two hits and Bailey two RBIs.
Taylor Townsend absorbed the loss pitching 6 1/3 innings, giving up nine hits and six runs.
In the double-elimination format, the Catamounts play Triton today at 10 a.m.
