KEYSER, W.Va. — Qualeke Bush and Thaddeus Jordan combined for 29 second-half points to help dig Potomac State out of a 14-point hole, but Penn Highlands got the better of the Catamounts, winning in overtime, 80-77, Thursday evening at Lough Gymnasium in the NJCAA Division II Region XX semifinals.
Jordan and Bush totaled 40 points and 13 rebounds, while Joe Bokey tacked on a double-double with 15 rebounds to go along with 11 points.
“Our kids played really hard,” said Potomac State head coach Neil Epstein. “It’s just been our problem all season — coming out really slow. We can’t keep spotting teams points. We spot them 10 and lose by three. They fought, they played hard like we have all season. The cookie just didn’t crumble.”
Jordan was the Catamounts’ leading scorer with 22 points on 8 of 13 shooting, including 4 of 8 from behind the arc, and 2 of 4 from the foul line with seven boards.
Bush tacked on 18 points on 6 for 23 from the field, 2 for 11 from 3, and 4 for 7 from the charity stripe. Bush, who grabbed six rebounds, didn’t let a cold shooting performance in the first half phase him, shooting 6 of 13 from the floor in the second stanza, 2 of 9 from deep, and 3 of 5 from the foul line for 17 second-half points — Jordan scored 12 after halftime.
“Joe, Qualeke, Thaddeus, they’re our heartbeat,” Epstein said. “They give it everything they got every game. Both of them (Bokey and Bush) were hurt. Joe’s got two things he’s hurt with but put in a great performance.”
Kendrick Vaughn led Penn Highlands with a game-high 24 points to go along with nine rebounds. Justin Morris facilitated the offense and finished with a double-double — 19 points and 11 rebounds — while Jorge Castro scored 12 points off the bench.
It appeared early on that the game was going to be a barn-burner, as the Cats and Black Bears traded punches throughout the opening 10 minutes.
After Jordan knocked down a free throw with 10:05 left in the first half to tie the game at 14-all, Vaughn knocked down a pair of freebies at the 9:43 mark for a two-point lead. Ethan Barkley tacked on a 3-pointer on Penn Highlands’ next possession for a 19-14 edge.
The Catamounts kept it within two possessions through most of the remainder of the half, but Penn Highlands closed on a 7-0 run to take a 37-27 halftime lead.
A jumper from Morris went off the glass and in shortly before the buzzer sounded, sending the Black Bears roster into elation at halftime. The celebration loudly continued long after the buzzer sounded and Penn Highlands headed into the corridor outside the gym, loud enough for Potomac State to hear.
“I try to use it as motivation for our guys,” Epstein said. “If I can get locker-room material, I try to use it to motivate them. Our kids responded really well. We just couldn’t make enough plays down the stretch when we were up. It’s just tough.”
Penn Highlands opened the second half on a 9-5 run, with a pair of free throws from Bryce Huss at 17:09 giving the Black Bears their largest lead at 44-32.
Bush responded with a deep 3 from the left elbow, but Morris answered with a 3 from the top of the key.
PSC started chiseling away at its deficit on the ensuing possession as Jordan nailed a 3 from the top of the arc to bring the Cats within 11, 49-38, and start a 7-0 run where he scored all the points. Jordan got a putback to fall at 15:10 to bring the Catamounts within single digits before getting a layin to fall to send the Black Bears into a timeout at 14:31 with the score 49-42.
The Cats later got to within three, 55-52, after Marcus Sites stole the ball and dished to Bush for a layup, but Vaughn answered with a layup of his own.
Sites answered with a corner 3 at 9:30 and Jordan tied the game at 57-all with a layup under the basket after receiving a sizzling pass from Markei Hampton.
Castro hit a layup a few possessions later to send Penn Highlands back in front, but Bush answered with a 3-pointer from the left elbow with 6:10 to play for PSC’s first lead of the game since the 11:50 mark in the first half, when the Cats led 13-12.
Bush’s 3-pointer sent Potomac State on its way to a 12-0 run for its largest lead at 69-61 after a layin from Bush off an outlet pass from Cavonte Duncan, who caught an errant Penn Highlands pass in the backcourt.
Vaughn ended the drought with a traditional three-point play before Morris got a putback to convert to bring the Black Bears to within three, 69-66.
Bokey got the front end of a pair of free throws to fall with 52 seconds left for a four-point lead, but Vaughn scored the final four points of regulation with a layup with 44 seconds left and a putback at the buzzer after Penn Highlands missed a deep 3-pointer, tying the game at 70-all.
The teams traded baskets to start overtime before Bokey hit a layup with 2:37 to play for Potomac State’s last lead at 74-72.
Penn Highlands went on a 4-0 run to take a two-point lead, but PSC kept battling as Duncan knocked down a pair of free throws to tie the game at 76-76 with 1:01 left.
Vaughn answered with a layup to retake the lead and Jordan got the back end of two foul shots to fall, but that was the closest the Catamounts would get as Morris scored on a putback from a missed free-throw for an 80-77 lead.
Epstein called a timeout with seven seconds left, but the Cats missed a 3-pointer and Penn Highlands grabbed the board and was fouled. The clock didn’t start on the inbounds pass, so the Black Bears went to the one-and-one with two seconds left. They missed the first shot, but PSC’s full-court heave fell short as Penn Highlands escaped with the win.
The Black Bears will travel to McHenry on Saturday, 7 p.m., to take on Garrett in the Region XX title game. The 12-0 Lakers are currently ranked No. 4 in NJCAA Division II. They won both meetings with Penn Highlands easily, 95-40 and 115-69.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.