KEYSER, W.Va. — Following an 8-3 loss to Glenville State’s junior varsity in the opening game, WVU Potomac State rebounded with a convincing, five-inning 10-0 shutout.
Brianne Stocks fired the complete-game two-hitter striking out three in the second game while the offense erupted for 10 runs off of 10 hits.
Camryn Blacka, Alexis Bailey and Keeliegh Megargee all had two hits with Blacka and Bailey each driving in three runs while Megargee and Blacka both scored twice. Marissa Earle scored two runs and had two RBIs.
In the opener, Glenville State’s five-run sixth increased its one-run lead and stopped the Catamounts’ comeback attempt. The Pioneers had twice as many hits as Potomac State (14-4), 10-5.
Taylor Townsend had two home runs with three RBIs and Josie Deneen had two hits including a double. Earle had the other base hit.
Potomac State’s doubleheader at Frederick Community College on Wednesday was postponed. The Catamounts host Southern Maryland for a pair on Sunday beginning at 1 p.m.
