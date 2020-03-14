GLENVILLE, W.Va. — Austin Cross struck out 11 and allowed just one hit as Potomac State completed a sweep over Glenville State winning game two, 8-0. The sophomore southpaw allowed just a fourth-inning single as the only hit for the Pioneers.
Foster Conis drove in three runs with a single and a double for the Catamounts. Graham Brown went 3 for 4 with a single, double and triple.
In the first game, Caleb Taylor’s three-run home run led the way for Potomac State, who held on after a late-inning rally by Glenville for a 7-6 win.
Ashton Staubs picked up the win with 6 2/3 innings of work. Ben Bartilson struck out the final hitter of the game to pick up the save after Glenville State scored four runs in the seventh, all with two outs.
PSC improves to 6-6. The remainder of the Catamounts’ games in the month of March are either postponed or canceled due to concerns over the coronavirus outbreak. Potomac State’s next scheduled game is an April 4 doubleheader at Scotland Prep.
