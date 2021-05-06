KEYSER, W.Va. — The top seed in the Region XX Tournament, host WVU Potomac State had to wait before they could take the field.
On Thursday afternoon, the Catamounts used an eight-run fifth inning to defeat Frederick 9-1 in the double elimination tournament.
For the Cougars, it is their first loss after beginning the day with an 11-3 victory over Southern Maryland of a game that was postponed from Wednesday to Thursday.
In Hagerstown, the No. 2 Hawks hosted Anne Arundel Thursday evening.
On Wednesday, third seed Anne Arundel defeated No. 6 Catonsville, 5-0.
The Cougars and Catamounts were locked in a 1-1 tie after four innings.
Frederick took a 1-0 lead in the second inning on Zaidee Byrd’s solo home run.
In the third inning, Potomac State tied it on Josie Deneen’s RBI double, scoring Katlynn Rasnake.
After a scoreless fourth and top of the fifth, the Catamounts scored eight runs highlighted by Alison Leighty’s grand slam. Taylor Townsend and Rasnake also had RBIs in the inning.
Townsend went the distance to get the win, her 10th of the season, with two strike outs and a walk. She allowed four hits and the lone home run.
Frederick’s Rachel Bendon took the loss, going four innings with five strikeouts, a walk and she gave up eight hits and eight runs, five earned.
Potomac State (21-7) will host the Hagerstown vs. Anne Arundel winner on Saturday. Frederick will play at the Hagerstown vs. Anne Arundel loser on Saturday since both teams are seeded higher.
The tournament will conclude on Tuesday with three games possible at the home of the remaining higher seeds.
