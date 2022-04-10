KEYSER, W.Va. — WVU Potomac State head baseball coach Doug Little picked up another milestone on Saturday as he notched win number 800 in the opening game during a sweep over Scotland Prep at Golden Park.
Morgan Little’s two-run single in the sixth inning broke a 1-all tie to give the Catamounts the lead as they went on to a 5-1 win.
Catamount starter Robert Kelley, a sophomore, struck out a career-high 13 to pick up the win. Kelley allowed just four hits, one of which was a solo home run in the complete-game performance.
Trevor Thomas and Josh Hoffman each added two hits as the Catamounts totaled 10.
The Catamounts scored first when Hoffman singled, stole second, moved up to third on a wild pitch and then scored on a sacrifice fly from Anthony Swenda.
Scotland tied the game in the third inning on a solo home run from Jose Fernandez.
WVU Potomac State waited until the sixth to break the tie and give Little his momentous win.
Caleb Taylor led off the inning with a single and then Clay Maholic drilled a double to put runners at second and third setting the stage for Morgan Little.
Little dragged a ball through the infield scoring both runners making the score 3-1.
Thomas then singled to put two runners on, and Hayden Baldwin doubled to score Little. Thomas then scored on a groundout from Koice Quintanilla.
In the second game, Jake Arnold gave PSC another complete-game outing on the mound to pick up the win to improve to 5-1. Arnold scattered just five hits, walked one and struck out eight.
Potomac State again had 10 hits with Dakota Miller leading the way with two singles and a double.
Swenda drove in a run and had pair of base hits, while Thomas added a double and triple and a pair of RBIs.
Potomac State improves to 20-9 and will play at Shenandoah University on Monday for a doubleheader beginning at 3 p.m.
