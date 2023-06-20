KEYSER, W.Va. — WVU Potomac State College right-hander Alexander Meckley was named an honorable mention NJCAA Division 1 All-American.
Meckley is one of two representatives from Region 20, joining Monroe’s Carlos Peguero who was also an honorable mention selection.
This season, Meckley started eight games and pitched 45 2/3 innings. He struck out 73 and allowed 36 hits and 15 earned runs with 17 walks.
Meckley finished the season with a team-low 2.96 ERA.
Meckley received several awards throughout the season including Region 20 DI Player of the Month, Region 20 D1 All-Tournament team and Region 20 D1 All-Region first team.
Meckley is committed to Division 1 Coastal Carolina University.
