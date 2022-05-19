KEYSER, W.Va. — The WVU Potomac State College softball team is gearing up for their first NJCAA championship tournament under head coach Craig Rotruck, but Rotruck is anticipating making his second NJCAA championship tournament appearance.
According to the NJCAA Communications Office, Rotruck is the first head coach to lead both a baseball and softball team to the NJCAA championship tournament.
As head coach of the 1995 Potomac State College baseball team, Rotruck led the Catamounts to a NJCAA Division II Baseball World Series Championship with a 40-6 overall record, including a perfect 7-0 post-season record. Culminating with a 31-game win streak, PSC claimed a 4-2 win over Kirkwood Community College (Iowa) at USA Stadium in Millington, Tenn. for the national title.
As the softball team looks toward their NJCAA championship tournament run, Rotruck has proudly added yet another feather to his cap of accomplishments.
Finishing the season with a 41-2 record and a 35-game win streak, the Catamount softball team will be heading to Oxford, Ala., site of the 2022 NJCAA Division II Softball Championship Tournament, officially making Rotruck the first NJCAA head coach to lead both a baseball and softball team to the NJCAA championship tournament.
Rotruck has been honored for many accomplishments, including inductions into the hall of fame for both his playing career as a Bobcat at Frostburg State University and his coaching career at WVU Potomac State College.
