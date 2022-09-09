FROSTBURG, Md. — Mountain Ridge head coach Ryan Patterson hoped his defense would bring the energy Thursday night against Catoctin. His defensive group did that — and then some — as the offense caught up, and the Miners routed Catoctin, 41-14, at Miner Stadium.
Senior quarterback Uma Pua’auli led the way on Senior Night with 165 yards through the air on 12 of 21 passing with 4 touchdowns to go along with a team-high 76 yards on 10 rushes. Defensively, the Miners forced four turnovers — three fumble recoveries and an interception.
“Choppy performance,” Patterson said of his team. “We would stack a play or two in a positive direction, then something negative would happen. Everything was a little bit off today, it felt like. I don’t know if it was the Thursday game or 6 o’clock start or what. I’ve seen worse before, but a little bit of a different vibe.
“Then you throw in Senior Night and now we’re running around doing warmups a little bit different than we normally do. We were a little bit out of rhythm, but the kids hung in there and made some plays when we needed to. Then we finally built that three-touchdown lead and we felt pretty comfortable from there.”
After the teams traded a pair of punts apiece to open the game, the Miners forced a fumble in the final minute of the opening frame, recovered by Mountain Ridge’s Hunter Clise.
The Miners were rewarded on the offensive end immediately, with Landon McAlpine catching a quick pass and darting 16 yards for a score. The point-after try was blocked with 11 seconds left in the opening frame.
Mountain Ridge forced a fumble on the Cougars’ ensuing possession that carried over into the second quarter, taking over at the Catoctin 31. The Miners needed just four plays to find the end zone as Pua’auli ran a play-action pass on fourth-and-2, rolled right and found Jaden Lee on a short pass.
Lee did the rest of the work, outrunning the defense to the right pylon. Pua’auli scored on the ground on the two-point try, putting the Miners’ lead at 14-0 with 10:12 to go before the break.
After a Catoctin punt, tailback Austin Frost put the Miners’ lead at 21-0 on a 24-yard scamper, followed by a McAlpine PAT with 7:32 to play before halftime.
The Miners got their third turnover late in the second, with Tyson Shumaker hauling in a deep, high Catoctin pass for an interception. Mountain Ridge was unable to score before halftime as Shumaker appeared to catch a 32-yard pass from Pua’auli at the Catoctin 2, but was ruled out of bounds as the Miners led 21-0 at the break.
Pua’auli threw his second touchdown midway through the third on a play-action pass down the left side to Xzavier Payton for a 25-yard score. McAlpine’s PAT made it 28-0 with 5:35 left in the third.
The Miner defense more or less put the game to bed late in the third when McAlpine sacked Catoctin’s Haydn Mathews for an 11-yard loss, followed by a fumble that was recovered by Jacob Tinsley.
“The defense usually plays angry for us and we like that about them,” Patterson said. “We missed a couple of keys out of their Wildcat early and that gave them some big first downs. That was upsetting. A couple penalties we need to clean up on the pass interference end. But overall the defense hung in there, obviously pitched a shutout in the first half. They gave us good field position a few times and the turnovers obviously were a big deal for us.”
The Miners scored on the first play of the fourth quarter as Pua’auli dropped a dime on a corner route by Shumaker to the left corner of the end zone, making it 34-0 after a failed PAT.
Catoctin had a pair of short-yardage touchdowns by Jacob Bell sandwiched around a 20-yard touchdown run by Mountain Ridge’s Connor Guy.
The Miners ran for 218 yards on the ground to outgain Catoctin in total yards, 383-217.
“We have a nice stable of backs,” Patterson said. “They all bring a little bit of a different element to the game. Three guys normally touch the ball in our backfield. Our issue tonight was a turnover. We threw that intercept also. I hate turning that ball over offensively. But for the most part, I felt like we overcame our mistakes. The running game I think was the key to that first half.”
Up next for Mountain Ridge (2-0) is a trip to Greenway Avenue Stadium next Friday to take on Allegany, which hosts Boonsboro tonight.
“Allegany looks really good on film,” Patterson said. “We were able to see them on film. That was a huge win for them at Hollidaysburg. It seems like they have a lot of energy around this team right now. The Williams boy at quarterback, they have a couple of nice running backs that run downhill at you.
“It’s old Allegany football. I think they want to maintain possession and keep those chains moving, pick up those big third downs and eat up an entire quarter. They did that to us last year in the first game, they ate up the entire second quarter with a drive. They definitely want to play ball control.”
