FROSTBURG — Uma Pua’auli finished with eight touchdowns, Jaden Lee caught four passes that all went for scores and the defense pitched a shutout inside a snow globe on Friday night, as top-seeded Mountain Ridge trounced No. 8 Bohemia Manor, 57-0, in the Class 1A state quarterfinals.
Six of Pua’auli’s seven completions went for touchdowns, as he tacked on two more on the ground to finish 7 of 9 through the air for 265 yards and three carries for a team-high 79 yards. Lee finished with four catches for 216 yards and four carries for 25 yards.
“Our kids were really fired up for this,” Mountain Ridge head coach Ryan Patterson said. “We had talked to them about the last time we had played Bohemia Manor, we lost the state championship to them, so we had them all fired up. They obviously showed up. I felt all three phases showed up. It’s a great win. It’s hard to believe we have two weeks left. It’s just flying by. But we just keep taking care of business.”
Snow began laying on the playing surface 30 minutes prior to the 6:30 kickoff. Within 15 minutes, field markings were nowhere to be found after a fresh coating of snow covered the turf. For the second straight week, the elements were thrown to the wayside by the Miners, who racked up 410 yards to Bohemia Manor’s 143 while also forcing a pair of turnovers.
“I want to thank all the people that volunteered their time today and came here,” Patterson said. “We had city of Frostburg employees here, we had county workers here, we had Board of Education workers here, we had volunteers to clean this stadium up and get it ready. I was worried when I woke up this morning that we wouldn’t be playing a game here tonight. So I want to thank everybody for that.”
Mountain Ridge had the ball for just 2:42 in the opening frame, but had no trouble putting up points.
Will Patterson picked off a pass on Bohemia Manor’s fifth play from scrimmage and returned it across midfield to the Eagles’ 34, but the spot was brought back to the Mountain Ridge 24.
The Miners needed just one play and 12 seconds to reach the end zone, as Pua’auli hit Lee on a wheel route out of the backfield as the senior tailback went 76 yards untouched for the score. The point-after try failed at 9:43.
Patterson came up with another big play on Bo Manor’s ensuing three-and-out, returning a punt 38 yards to the Eagles’ 17. After a block in the back penalty set the Miners back, Pua’auli hit Lee on a swing pass for a 23-yard score and 14-0 lead at 7:01 after Pua’auli hit Landon McAlpine on a two-point pass.
After Jacob Tinsley recovered a fumble — forced by Hunter Clise — on the Eagles’ ensuing possession, Pua’auli added to his touchdown total on a four-yard run. Connor Guy scored the first of his pair of two-point conversions to make it 22-0 at 4:57.
The Miners’ ferocious defense kept at it, blocking a punt on Bohemia Manor’s ensuing three-and-out, with Jaden Rosales blocking the punt out of bounds at the Bo Manor 2.
Pua’auli hit Patterson on a shovel pass on the next play for a touchdown, with Pua’auli’s two-point run making it a 30-point game at 3:57.
Mountain Ridge had one more first-quarter score left in it, stopping the Eagles on fourth-and-3 at their own 45. On the next play, Pua’auli faked a swing pass left and hit Lee on a screen up the right side with plenty of blockers in front of him, as Lee danced his way to the end zone for the 36-0 lead at the end of one.
“It starts in the film room,” Patterson said of his team’s success on screen passes. “We see players on the opposing team that are a little too overaggressive up front. They want to get a little too much penetration, so that’s where it starts with the X’s and O’s. Then the kids, we run screen drills during the week and they do a really nice job with it. And those linemen love getting downfield looking for those skinny guys. They obviously did a really nice job with it tonight. And Jaden picks his way through so well. He always finds that little crease.”
Mountain Ridge’s longest drive of the first half — which spanned one minute and 55 seconds — ended with a five-yard touchdown pass from Pua’auli to Patterson.
The Miners’ next two drives were their fourth and fifth one-play drives of the game, as Pua’auli scored on a 53-yard run following a punt before hitting Lee on a screen pass that went 70 yards for a score.
“He’s off the charts,” Patterson said of Pua’auli. “I watched him warm up in this and I watched our receivers warm up in this. We didn’t put the ball on the ground. The wind was whipping, the snow was whipping and the kids were having a good time. Thank goodness we have home field. It’s such a weapon for us up here.”
Guy’s two-point run and McAlpine’s PAT put the score at its final.
It admittedly wasn’t all positive for Ryan Patterson’s Miners, who committed 12 penalties for 110 yards. Mountain Ridge’s Dayton Llewellyn was also ejected during the second quarter for a late hit on a Bohemia Manor player who was driving Pua’auli into the ground after Lee ran for a first down.
“At halftime we jumped all over them about penalties,” coach Patterson said. “We can’t make mistakes like that. As far as penalties go, this might’ve been our worst game of the season. There’s definitely some things to clean up. I think we were a little bit overaggressive at times.
“The personal foul and ejection we had, we were obviously too overaggressive. I’ve got a kid there that’s trying to take care of his quarterback, but he made a really unwise move and unfortunately we won’t have him next week. So we do have some things to work on, absolutely.”
Mountain Ridge (11-0) advances to the state semifinals for the second time in school history and second straight year.
“I don’t want it to feel mundane is the thing we keep telling the kids, and even telling ourselves as a coaching staff,” Patterson said. “We’re out here and it’s hard to get yourself amped up when you’re up 57-0 at halftime, but we’re making history for the school. We’re really proud of everything that’s going on and the time and effort.
“This thing started a week after Annapolis last year. The job is not done, but it’s almost like I want to take these kids home and just be around them all the time because they just love this. They love football. They were so (ticked) off the other day when we couldn’t practice on Tuesday. I actually had to come out to the field and run them off the field because I was worried about them driving home in that snowstorm. It’s a magical thing. I don’t know that we’ll ever duplicate it. I hope that we do, I hope it’s like this all the time. The love that we have for these kids, I just can’t express it.”
The Miners will host No. 4 Brunswick next week for a trip to Annapolis for the state championship, with the date and time to be determined.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.