FROSTBURG — A week after scoring eight touchdowns, Uma Pua’auli put on quite the encore, accounting for six touchdowns as Mountain Ridge trounced Brunswick, 49-20, to advance to the Class 1A state championship game.
The Miners out-gained the Railroaders, 369-218, with Pua’auli going 17 of 27 for 174 yards and three touchdowns with 13 carries for 108 yards and three TDs.
“It wasn’t our best game,” Mountain Ridge head coach Ryan Patterson said. “We were a little choppy. I thought once we turned it on we saw a really good version of ourselves in the third quarter. We’re going to need to do that for four quarters next week, maybe even overtime. Lots to work on. Just need to be consistent. We knew Brunswick would be physical and they were. We needed to make adjustments on how we were blocking and we seemed to take off there in the third quarter.
“Overall, we’re satisfied with where we are right now, but this was never the goal. I think we spent too much time last year being excited that our program had gone somewhere it had never went. So, right now the focus already shifts over to next week.”
It wasn’t quite the four-quarter battle Patterson hoped it would be heading into the contest, but the Railroaders refused to go away, with all three of their touchdowns coming subsequently after a Mountain Ridge score.
“We talked about it at halftime,” Patterson said. “We were almost glad that it was still a game at that point in time because we haven’t been challenged in a long time and we needed that.”
Pua’auli got things started with a seven-yard score at 8:37 in the first quarter. Landon McAlpine booted the point-after try to make it 7-0 — McAlpine finished a perfect 7 for 7 on PATs.
The Miners went three-and-out on their next two possessions, but Jaden Lee gave his team a spark with an interception and short return to the Brunswick 30.
On the second play from scrimmage, Lee burst up the left side for a 29-yard gain, setting up a one-yard plunge by Pua’auli with two minutes to go in the first.
The Railroaders responded immediately, with Isaac Herbert scoring the first of his three touchdowns on an 80-yard scamper on the first play from scrimmage. Sam Verosto kicked the PAT at 1:47.
Mountain Ridge, looking to make it a two-score game before halftime, received the ball at its own 22 following a Brunswick punt with 3:32 to play before the break.
Pua’auli picked up gains for 11 and 32 before an 18-yard run by Lee set the Miners up at the Brunswick 14. After a holding penalty, Pua’auli hit David Miller for eight yards, then ran for 12 before Connor Guy converted on third-and-one with a four-yard run.
From there, Pua’auli plunged in from a yard out to make it 21-7 with 16 ticks left in the first half.
“Super important,” Patterson said of getting the score before halftime. “We needed to seize the momentum there, and we did. And the kickoffs all night long, the ones they returned, I felt like we pinned them deep and made them drive the length of the field. That was a really big deal for us.”
Pua’auli’s rushing score gave him 20 on the year, becoming the first player in MPSSAA history to throw for 25 scores and run for 20 in a single season, according to Baltimore Sports and Life.
“First half was a little rough,” Pua’auli said of the team’s performance. “We struggled to pass the ball. I had a couple incompletions that got to my head. Second half we came out and I was a little more confident and able to complete a couple of passes.”
The Railroaders went for it on fourth-and-inches on their first drive of the second half, but the Miners forced a fumble and Jacob Tinsley recovered.
The Miners needed only four plays to extend their lead as Jaden Lee scored from a yard out.
Just under three minutes later, Will Patterson returned a punt 37 yards to the Brunswick 7. On the next play, Pua’auli threw a dime to the back right corner to Patterson for a score, giving the Miners a 35-7 lead.
On the second play of the fourth, the Miners extended their lead on fourth-and-14 with a 16-yard pass to the back right corner of the end zone, where McAlpine went over top of a defender to haul in a touchdown.
Brunswick responded on the first play from scrimmage as quarterback Ethan Houck threw a 59-yard strike to Herbert. The two-point run failed.
Pua’auli threw his third touchdown pass on the ensuing drive with a four-yard strike to Carson Bradley with 4:54 to play.
The touchdown pass was Pua’auli’s 29th of the season, which ties an area record shared by Mountain Ridge’s Bryce Snyder (2021) and Moorefield's Will Fisher (1996).
“Super happy for him,” coach Patterson said of Pua’auli. “My favorite part about that is with Carson Bradley catching a touchdown tonight I believe that is 10 different receivers that have caught touchdown passes for us. When we built this program here recently when we really hit our stride, we wanted to get more kids involved. I don’t think anything epitomizes that more than how many kids have touched the ball.”
“I’m not going to lie, I didn’t really pay attention to that,” Pua’auli said. “I’ve been focused on winning all season. But I got this far, I hope I can get it next week.”
The Railroaders put the score at its final following the Pua’auli-to-Bradley score by returning the ensuing kickoff 93 yards for a score.
Next up for the Miners is a rematch of last year’s state title game, as Mountain Ridge heads to Annapolis for the second time in school history to take on Fort Hill.
Kickoff next Saturday, Dec. 3, at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium is at 3:30 p.m.
The Sentinels won last year’s title game, 51-31, but the Miners won the regular-season meeting this year, 30-8.
“If we could make it there, we knew they would find a way to the title game,” Ryan Patterson said. “It’s been on everybody’s mind and I think it was on our minds a little bit too much this week to be honest with you. We kept reminding the kids Brunswick could give us some problems. It was nice to be up 42-7, but still there’s business to be tended to. Now, it’s on to the next order of business.”
