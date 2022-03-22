POTOMAC PARK — Mountain Ridge scored four unanswered runs across the final two innings, as Uma Pua’auli hit the go-ahead single in the top of the seventh to send the Miners over Fort Hill, 6-5, on Monday at Holler Field in the season opener for both teams.
Mountain Ridge’s Lyle Baker got the win on the mound, going the final 2 2/3 without allowing a hit while walking one and striking out five. The lone run Baker yielded was unearned, coming into the game in relief of Bryce Snyder, who went 4 1/3 with four hits, six walks and 10 strikeouts.
Snyder was the lone Miner with multiple hits, getting a double and a single to go 2 for 3 as Mountain Ridge doubled up the Sentinels in hits, 8-4.
“We got a win, that’s what I told the kids,” said second-year head coach Todd Snyder. “Really that was the first time we saw live pitching outside of our own team. We were to have a scrimmage last week, it got canceled, so we really didn’t get a chance to see anything outside of our own pitching, which is always different facing different pitching and stuff like that. But the kids hung in there and we found a way to generate some runs there late in the game, which we kind of did early on. We scored one early and went up, then kind of sat back on our laurels, started swinging at bad pitches, things like that.”
Staked to a 3-2 lead entering the bottom of the fifth, the Sentinels got a leadoff double from Shane Welsh to deep center field to get the inning started. Bryce Snyder got the next batter to strike out, but was then pulled from the mound.
Logan VanMeter hit a one-out grounder to third, but the throw to first sailed past Snyder, allowing Welsh to score from second. Snyder’s throw to the plate went out of play, which sent VanMeter over to third. Briar Mann entered as a courtesy runner for VanMeter and scored on a wild pitch to give Fort Hill a 5-2 lead.
Baker settled in from there, however, getting a pair of strikeouts to end the inning.
Mountain Ridge came to life in the sixth, where half of its hits occurred, with Tanner Lohnas leading off the frame with a single to right-center before stealing second two pitches later.
Bryce Snyder then belted a one-out double over the left fielder’s head to plate Lohnas and scored two batters later when Ashton Shimko hit a double to the wall in right-center, making it a one-run game.
Landon McAlpine kept the hit parade alive, blasting a triple to the fence in center field to tie the game at 5-5 as Sentinel starting pitcher Bryce Schadt was pulled from the mound.
Fort Hill reliever Eston Bender plunked Baker to put runners at the corners, but got a strikeout to get out of dodge.
The Sentinels got a pair of runners aboard in the bottom of the sixth with a one-out walk and an error, but Baker got a fielder’s choice and a punchout to end the inning.
Caleb Langham got the top half of the seventh started with a walk before stealing second and moving to third as the throw bounced into shallow center field. Langham crossed the plate on the eventual winning run after Pua’auli skied a ball into the wind and it sailed into shallow center.
Baker got a 1-2-3 inning in the bottom of the seventh, striking out the last two batters to clinch the win.
“Lyle’s always Mr. Dependable,” said Todd Snyder. “I know I can always go to him any particular time late in the game. He works well coming in in relief. It doesn’t take him long to get loose. With Bryce and Ashton, it takes them a lot of time to get loose. Lyle’s comfortable in those situations, he embraces it, and he also kind of gives a change of pace coming off of Bryce. Lyle has a lot of off-speed pitches and a lot of movement on those off-speed pitches. It’s a huge difference in seeing it breaking hard and the movement he has compared with the movement that Bryce has.”
After Mountain Ridge plated two runs in the first inning on a sac fly by McAlpine and an RBI single by Evan Cook, Fort Hill halved its deficit when Schadt walked and scored on a double to left by Tyler Wilhelm.
The Sentinels loaded the bases with no outs in the second, with a one-out single by Xavier Ashley tying the game.
Fort Hill plated one more run in the third on an RBI fielder’s choice by Anthony Burns with the bases loaded.
The Sentinels (0-1) host Southern on Wednesday, weather permitting.
Mountain Ridge finishes the week with a game at Frankfort on Thursday before the home-opener against Southern on Friday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.