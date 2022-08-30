ROMNEY, W.Va — Brady Pyles scored the only goal of the game for the Hampshire Trojans in a 1-0 win over the Calvary Christian Academy Eagles on Monday in Romney, West Virginia.
“In the first half I thought we played very well,” Hampshire head coach Robert Hott said. “We had a lot of opportunities. In the second half we ran out of gas. We didn’t step to the ball like we should have.”
The goal came with 37:02 left in the second half. Pyles found the bottom left corner of the net after an assist by Jordan Gray.
“I said we needed to get one in the box,” Hott said. “That way it would take some pressure off us. That really makes a big difference.”
No one scored in the first half, but both teams had several chances. The Trojans (2-1-1) had five shots on goal while the Eagles (2-2) had one. Calvary’s Luke Reed was the closest. Late in the first half, his shot hit the right post. Most of the shots from both teams were either saved or missed by a wide margin.
The story of the first half was Levi Carrington’s performance in goal for the Eagles. He made five of his nine saves in the half.
Mason Hott started in goal for Hampshire and made eight saves with two coming before halftime.
“I thought the defense played well enough to win,” Eagles head coach Wes Reed said. “Levi did an excellent job. We are not possessing the ball and probably offensive-end possession wise I’d probably give them 80% of the possessions that their guards won. To only give up one goal was probably a miracle.”
In the second half, Calvary took eight shots on goal compared to five for the Trojans. The Eagles took nine shots on goal overall while Hampshire took 10. Calvary held a 3-2 edge in corner kicks.
“We got a lot of growing to do,” Reed said. “The defense did well. It seemed they were under it for too much of the game.”
Next up for the Trojans is a road trip to Berkeley Springs, West Virginia, on Thursday to face the Indians and the Eagles travel to Martinsburg, West Virginia, on Tuesday to face Faith Christian Academy. Both games begin at 4 p.m.
“We need to keep going after them, keep playing hard and go right after it again every game we come out,” Hott said. “Every time we go back to the game we gotta come back just as hard.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.