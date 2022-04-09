KEYSER, W.Va. — Sometimes you win, sometimes you lose, and sometimes it rains.
In the Ron Mathias Tournament championship game, either Class AAA powerhouse Jefferson or No. 2 Keyser could've taken the crown; however, a third option presented itself.
Just one pitch into the bottom of the fourth, Keyser and Jefferson, locked in a scoreless tie, were forced off the field by a weather delay that included rain, wind and hail. It lasted no more than 45 minutes, but that was enough.
With the field unplayable, the game was abandoned and Mother Nature staked its claim at the tournament title.
After 14 1/2 games of softball over two days, no champion could be crowned.
"Our goal was to advance to the championship game and hopefully face Jefferson, one of the top teams in the state in AAA," Keyser head coach Chris Shoemaker said.
"A little disappointed we didn't get to finish that. It was a heck of a game. ... It's not worth risking, with 11 players, the rest of the season with someone getting hurt on this right now."
As many contests between top-tier softball teams go, Keyser and Jefferson were embroiled in a pitcher's duel between the Golden Tornado's Charity Wolfe and the Cougars' Becca Munslow.
Munslow held Keyser scoreless through four innings of work on two hits with two walks and seven strikeouts, and Wolfe kept Jefferson off the scoreboard allowing just two hits with three Ks and no free passes in three frames.
Keyser was the closest team to scoring, coming up inches short just minutes before the sky opened up.
In the top of the fourth with two outs and Wolfe on first, Tayler Likens roped a double to the fence in left field, and Shoemaker sent Wolfe home. Wolfe was gunned down at the plate thanks to a perfect relay throw from shortstop Lacie Lewis, who is committed to Concord.
It was a game of few opportunities, and the impending storm was visible on the mountains overlooking Ron Mathias Field. The decision to send Wolfe was a no-brainer.
"They had to make two perfect throws," Shoemaker said. "The one to the shortstop was a little low, but she came up and fired a strike right on the money to home plate.
"With two outs, you don't know how many chances you're going to get."
As it turned out, neither team would get any more chances.
Alexa Shoemaker also struck a two-bagger as Keyser's only other hit. Kalee Dalton and Christina Franco tallied Jefferson's two base knocks — both singles.
Despite its unsatisfying end, the Ron Mathias Tournament was good to its hosts, as the Golden Tornado exited with a 4-0 record in which they outscored their four opponents 47-8.
"It was a good weekend," coach Shoemaker said. "Just battling the weather has been extremely draining. We got lucky, we got all the games in yesterday, clear up to the championship today.
"We played really well. I'm really proud. We scored a lot of runs this weekend, really starting to square the ball up and driving it into the gaps."
Keyser 11, Hedgesville 3
In the tournament semifinals, Shoemaker hit a three-run home run in the fifth to help Keyser walk-off Hedgesville in five innings.
Shoemaker's big fly also set a record for most RBIs in school history — she went 2 for 3 with four ribbies and two runs scored during the contest.
Hedgesville scored the game's first three runs, plating one in the second and two in the third for a 3-0 edge. However, Keyser plated eight runs in the bottom half and tacked on three more in the fifth to win via a run rule.
In the circle, Rylee Mangold allowed three runs (two earned) on five hits with seven strikeouts to one walk in five innings pitched to become the winning pitcher.
For Hedgesville, Jordan Williams hit a solo home run in the second, Faith Cooper had a pair of base knocks and Kelsea Vandine doubled.
Keyser 11, Moorefield 0
Keyser opened Saturday by cruising past Moorefield in five innings.
Likens hit two home runs — her second two-homer game of the tournament — Morgan Pratt hit one of her own and Wolfe tossed five shutout, two-hit innings.
Shoemaker and Likens each had three-hit contests. Likens tallied four RBIs, Mangold drove in three and Wolfe plated a pair.
Amber Williams hit two singles to account for Moorefield's hit total.
Keyser (18-2) is at Fort Hill (4-2) on Monday at 4:30 p.m.
Moorefield (6-9) is at Tucker County on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m.
