OAKLAND — Southern and head coach Tom Bosley pride themselves on their acumen on the defensive end, so it was fitting the Rams needed one final stop with six seconds left, clinging to a 59-58 lead over Surrattsville, to punch their tickets for a return trip to the Maryland Class 1A final four.
Hornet guard Larry Martin had scorched the Southern defense to the tune of 22 points, and the lefty sprinted left toward the basket in search of a game-winner. But he was mobbed by a trio of Ram defenders, who blocked the ball out of bounds.
Surrattsville couldn’t manage a shot on the ensuing inbounds pass after the pass ran too deep under the basket with just a tick left on the clock. The buzzer sounded, and the students stormed the court following the emotional thriller, as Southern hung on for a 59-58 win behind clutch defense and a standout 32-point night from Isaac Upole to advance to the final four.
“It was a heck of an opponent,” Bosley said. “Their speed and athleticism we don’t see every day, so it’s hard to duplicate that in practice to prepare. ... Our goal was to keep them out of the lane, and in the end, we did that pretty well.”
The one-point margin was more than indicative of the razor-thin edge separating the two teams throughout the game. The Rams led following each of the first three quarters, but the four-point lead at the half was their largest at the conclusion of any frame.
Surrattsville looked like it was going to steal a road victory in the final minute. Martin tied up the contest at 56-all with a left-handed finish at the rim, and Robert Byrd gave his squad the lead with another finish in the paint with under 50 seconds remaining — he finished with 10 points.
But Cory Ashby made the post move of his career to grab the lead back. He converted a physical and-one, as the Ram faithful exploded at an ear-splitting decibel in appreciation of the play. Ashby swished the foul shot to put his squad up by one — the final of his 12 points — a lead Southern wouldn’t relinquish.
“We hit a big bucket, a free throw with Cory Ashby,” Bosley said, “who changed his free-throw technique halfway through the season and responded pretty darn good.”
Before the hectic, topsy turvy final period, Upole was the main reason the Rams stayed in front the majority of the game.
The Hornets started the game up 9-4 as the crowd drew silent, but Upole converted an old-fashion three-point play — three of his 11 first-quarter points — and an Ashby buzzer-beating left hook put Southern up 14-13 after one.
Upole drilled a rare three-pointer from the corner to push the Rams ahead 23-19 midway through the second, as they needed every bit of his 19 first-half points to head into the locker room leading 28-24.
“When you get to the playoffs, everybody doesn’t scout everybody,” Bosley said. “I thought Isaac’s start was amazing, but they didn’t know he could go left. They didn’t know he could do those things because it’s hard in tournament time. And he just built off that start and he was pretty good all night long.”
Despite the halftime deficit, Surrattsville’s effort never wavered. Byrd hit a lay-in to put the Hornets back ahead 30-29, and Martin drilled a trey to up the lead to four.
Trailing 38-37 entering the deciding quarter, the Hornets scored the first four points of the fourth to go in front again. Southern was visibly flustered, as Surrattsville’s press and team speed posed significant problems for the home favorites in the second half.
“Biggest thing we had to do was get away from the sidelines,” Bosley said. “The second thing we had to do was be a little stronger with the ball, don’t wait until they get a trap. And that adjustment let us get out of (the press) sooner.”
The Rams heeded their coach’s advice, limiting their turnovers. And that’s when Bryson Wilt came alive. The senior drilled a deep three-pointer to tie it up at 41 apiece, and he then hit a pair of foul shots to put his team up again on the next possession.
Minutes later, after the Hornets went up by a point again, Wilt again swished a clutch trey to put Southern back in front 48-46. Wilt finished with 12, eight of which came in the fourth quarter.
“He’s a pretty good shooter and he’s playing with all kinds of confidence now,” Bosley said. “Bryson is a warrior, he plays from beginning to end. He’s good, he’s one of the top players in the area for sure.”
Both teams went back-and-forth scoring the rest of the way until Ashby hit the crucial bucket plus the foul, and the Rams stood tough on the last defensive possession to secure the win.
Southern doesn’t know who its next opponent is, as the game between Crisfield and Edmondson was suspended following a third-quarter brawl. But the goal remains the same no matter who the team plays next weekend at the Xfinity Center in College Park. Win two more and do what last year’s — and many more great Rams teams — couldn’t quite do: Take home a boys state championship.
“It’s the most success in the history of our school in terms of consecutive years (to the final four),” Bosley said. “We’ve won more these two years than we’ve ever (won) in two straight years. ... Our expectations are to win a state championship, and as long as our kids continue to work to pursue that, we’re happy with that. Their effort shows that.”
